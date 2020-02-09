We Can't Stop Rooting for Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak at the 2020 Oscars

We have to confess: We just can't get enough of Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak.

Yes, we know these exes are great pals and just friends. But at Sunday night's 2020 Oscars, pop culture fans couldn't help but keep their eyes on this fun dynamic duo as they enjoyed the live award show.

As Mindy did interviews and posed on the red carpet solo, we're told BJ was close behind watching his close friend shine. And in true red carpet fashion, the pair couldn't completely avoid photographers as they posed for shots before heading inside the Dolby Theatre.

Just last year, the duo attended Vanity Fair's Oscars After-party together. In fact, they walked the red carpet side by side and demonstrated true friendship goals.

"I will freely admit: My relationship with BJ Novak is weird as hell," The Mindy Project star once told InStyle in 2015. "He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status."