How Priyanka Chopra Feels About Having a Baby With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has baby fever?

The Quantico star spoke with E! News at God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York about why the organization matters to her and growing her future family with fiancé Nick Jonas. Funny enough, Kate Hudson co-chairs the event, who skipped out on attending because she just had a baby of her own, a girl named Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa.

Chopra is close friends with Meghan Markle, who announced she and her royal husband Prince Harry were expecting their first child together. When asked at the Golden Heart Awards how she feels about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy, Chopra laughed to E! News, "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"

But we may not want to count our potential baby eggs before they hatch just yet.