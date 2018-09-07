Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Prove Their Power Couple Status at NYFW

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 7:14 PM

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Ralph Lauren, 2018 New York Fashion Week

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially the power couple of 2018.

The recently engaged pair stepped out in style for the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during New York Fashion Week. Priyanka dazzled in a long-sleeve, floor-length gown, which she paired with a silver metallic clutch, while her fiance stunned in an equally stylish white tuxedo for the event. 

Nick and Priyanka's appearance at the Ralph Lauren show is fitting considering sparks first ignited between the pair when they wore complementary Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala. After the star-studded event, Priyanka played it sly when grilled by Jimmy Kimmelabout her date night with the then-24-year-old singer. She explained, "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together because it was fun…yeah, I didn't ask his age. 11?"

Little did she know she would be engaged to the star over a year later. 

 

Photos

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, EXCLUSIVE

Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Their trip to the Big Apple follows Nick and Priyanka's weeks of travelling across the globe. Since they began dating in May, the duo has become quite the pair of jetsetters. They have had date nights in India, England, Brazil, Mexico and, of course, the United States. 

The couple arrived in New York this past week, just in time to enjoy the U.S. Open of Tennis with Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe's fiancé, Sophie Turner. And it wasn't the first time the engaged couples enjoyed a date night together. In July, the foursome dined in Mayfair, London to celebrate Priyanka's 36th birthday.

Unsurprisingly, the Quantico star is a great fit for the Jonas family. Nick's father previously wrote on Instagram, "So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement."

