Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Getaway to Mexico

Backgrid
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 3:00 PM
Backgrid
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are living la vida loca.
The lovebirds jetted off to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before continuing on to the historic city of Guadalajara. A source told E! News, the actress and singer stayed the night at the oceanfront hotel One and Only Palmilla, before visiting Acre Baja for a tour of the agave fields and farmland. The source said the engaged couple "held hands as they walked the property and asked lots of questions."
"They ate a long leisurely lunch at Flora Farms where they learned about the local produce and farm to table cuisine," the insider shared. "They were smiling and laughing with the staff and seemed excited to learn."
They loved the cuisine so much they decided to take their "Farmrita" drinks with them when they headed to the airport to board their private jet for Guadalajara. "They were in and out very quickly but enjoyed their time," the insider said of their 24-hour stop.
Their vacation south of the border follows their trip to India to celebrate their engagement with each other's families and friends. And their party in Mumbai were a smashing success, with their parents successfully bonding ahead of their wedding. On Wednesday, Nick's mother, Denise Jonas, shared a photo to Instagram of her dancing with new best friend Madhu Chopra. "Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills!" she wrote. "I miss you. #engagementparty."
Aside from dancing, the two families participated in a traditional Roka ceremony as part of the festivities. Madhu revealed, "Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately."
"Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people," she added.
Likewise, Nick's father Kevin Jonas Sr. has nothing but praise for the Quantico star. The happy papa wrote on Instagram, "So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?