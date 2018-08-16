No doubt, the two's parents will get along well considering the fact that both parental units already approve of the couple's relationship. A source previously revealed, "Priyanka's mom absolutely adored Nick. She thought he was very charming. Everyone adores them as a couple and is very supportive of the relationship."

And if the pair wed as quickly as they got engaged, there could be wedding bells in the very near future. Just last month, E! News confirmed Nick had proposed to the actress following a trip to London on her 36th birthday. During their vacation, Nick managed to sneak away, at which point he shut down a Tiffany & Co. store to select the perfect diamond ring for his bride.

Only this week did Priyanka show off the massive engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth nearly $200,000 and features a "high quality cushion cut weighing around four carats."