Just a few hours after Kensington Palace announced her pregnancy, Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harryat the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia to kick off their first royal tour as a married couple in.

For the gathering, the Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit by Australian designer Karen Gee. The ensemble was a modest white, sleeveless dress, which she paired with her Stuart Weitzman nude stiletto heels. Harry looked equally as charming in a navy blue suit and a light blue tie.

The parents-to-be were gifted a kangaroo stuffed animal and a tiny pair of Uggs as a welcome gift. Meghan exclaimed, "It's our first baby gift!"

Kensington Palace revealed the couple is expecting their first child on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the Palace said in a statement on Instagram. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."