These royals are about to get a new set of titles: mom and dad!

Early Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed the exciting news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together. The news comes just days after the Duchess of Sussex sparked pregnancy rumors on Friday at Princess Eugenie's wedding, with speculation stemming from her buttoned Givenchy coat throughout the entire event and questions over whether she would actually visit Fiji during their first official joint tour because of Zika concerns.

Well, the rumors were officially put to rest by the end of the weekend. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Instagram. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The news also comes on the heels of the couple's Sunday arrival in Australia, which naturally eases any pressure Markle may have felt to hide her bump before the official reveal.