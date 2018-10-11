Coping in Public: How Hollywood Flipped the Script on Mental Health

It wasn't all too long ago in the grand scheme of things that mental health wasn't a subject for polite company. And having a psychological problem certainly wasn't something you admitted to.

Women didn't want to be labeled "crazy" or written off as unstable, and men couldn't admit to being depressed, having been led to believe that any display of emotion, let alone chronic sadness, wasn't appropriately manly. That, if anything, women were the ones who had nervous breakdowns or bouts of hysteria, that it was shameful to even cry.

While there is still a stubborn stigma attached to mental illness and addiction issues, and probably everyone still fears being pigeonholed or otherwise marginalized, we have at least come an epically long way since the time when people vaguely "went away" and came back after getting some "rest," if they sought help at all.

Like with so many other seismic cultural shifts, the global conversation started to change thanks in part to famous people, such as Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana, opening up publicly about their own experiences. And while the list of celebrities acknowledging their struggles in recent years may seem long, it's because of the few outliers who came before that a new generation of stars felt at all comfortable doing so.

Now there's an even younger set of stars who've spent the entirety of their fame in a social-media-driven world, and who can probably barely imagine a time when there wasn't a 24/7 worldwide audience for their message—though it can still feel like a risk to come right out and say not all is well.