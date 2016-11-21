Selena Gomez's Candid Speech at the American Music Awards Celebrated More Than One Kind of Victory

It was a long, hard-fought battle, but Selena Gomez showed up and won the night at the 2016 American Music Awards.

The actress and pop star (and social media tastemaker, fashionista, paparazzi magnet, etc.) made her first public appearance in two and a half months Sunday after a self-imposed break from the spotlight, and what she said on stage indicated that no longer will she be content to be your average pop princess.

Thanks to social media, in the last couple of years we've seen an increase in just how frank some celebrities are willing to get about their own struggles, their honesty alternately celebrated or chewed up and spit out, depending on who's lurking online at any given time. No admission is without its backlash, as the likes of Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, the members of Fifth Harmony and other young stars who have an intense give and take with their fans have realized.

But it was impossible to not appreciate what Selena Gomez had to offer last night in her brief but brutally honest speech at the AMAs, because she spoke not only her truth, but the truth. Look elsewhere if you want to be B.S.'d into thinking the abyss isn't real and lurking dangerously close to some of the most visible people on the planet.