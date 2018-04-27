Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls How Postpartum Depression Took Her to a "Dark Place"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 12:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't afraid to open up about her experience with postpartum depression.

The 45-year-old actress spoke about the subject during Thursday's episode of "The Goop Podcast."

"I had terrible postnatal depression, which I think it was really shocking to me because I never thought that I would be a person who got postnatal depression," she said.

The Goop leader said she was "so euphoric" when her daughter Apple was born that she assumed she would feel the same way when she and her now-ex Chris Martin welcomed their son Moses. However, the Avengers: Infinity War star said that feeling "took a while."

"I really went into a dark place," Paltrow said.

Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and More Celeb Parents Share Very Personal Postpartum Stories

This isn't the first time Paltrow has talked openly about postpartum depression. She also wrote about it on her Goop website back in 2010. In her post, Paltrow claimed she had postnatal depression for about five months and described it as "one of the darkest and most painfully debilitating chapters of my life." 

She also told Good Housekeeping she "felt like a zombie" during this time.

"I couldn't access my heart. I couldn't access my emotions. I couldn't connect," she told the magazine in 2011. "It was terrible."

In fact, Paltrow would often blame her feelings on her parenting abilities.  

"I just thought it meant I was a terrible mother and a terrible person," she told the publication.

It wasn't until Martin spoke to Paltrow that she realized she had postpartum depression.

"About four months into it, Chris came to me and said, 'Something's wrong. Something's wrong,'" she told Good Housekeeping. "I kept saying, 'No, no, I'm fine.' But Chris identified it, and that sort of burst the bubble." 

Still, Paltrow admitted she had a lot of misconceptions about it.

"The hardest part for me was acknowledging the problem," she continued. "I thought postpartum depression meant you were sobbing every single day and incapable of looking after a child. But there are different shades of it and depths of it, which is why I think it's so important for women to talk about. It was a trying time. I felt like a failure."

Paltrow told the magazine she overcame her postpartum depression through therapy and exercise. However, she said women shouldn't be shamed for experiencing it.

"Luckily, [my case] was low grade enough that I didn't have to be hospitalized, but it's a very debilitating thing, and I think there's so much shame around it and there shouldn't be," she told ET in 2015. "It's something that happens, it's something that befalls many women after they have a baby, and for me, it ended up being a wonderful opportunity to explore some underlying issues that I think the depression kind of brought out."

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sienna Miller

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tom Brokaw

Tom Brokaw Slams Sexual Misconduct Claims as "Sensational": "I Was Ambushed"

Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt

When the Avengers: Infinity War Cast Finally Felt ''Unified,'' According to Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis on Ashton Kutcher: "I Have the World's Greatest Husband"

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Parenting: "I Don't Always Balance It All"

Tia Mowry

Watch Tia Mowry Take Fans Inside Her Baby Girl's Nursery

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram, 11-17-17

Khloe Kardashian's Family Is ''Having a Hard Time'' With Her Forgiving Tristan Thompson

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.