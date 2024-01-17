How Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Become One of Hollywood's Biggest Success Stories

Watch : How Dwyane Wade Told Gabrielle Union About Baby With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union doesn't do passive.

When she found herself unfavorably comparing her successes to others'—"I felt like you see everyone is having so much more," the actress admitted on the Today show in 2018—she decided to implement a change.

Turning to her vision boards, she stopped "chasing after specific things and asking for stuff," she explained, adding that she pared down her desires to one specific request. "I asked for more joy, peace and grace," she noted. "And it's been coming in abundance."

Take her marriage to NBA champ Dwyane Wade, the couple set to celebrate 10 years of marriage this summer. Having weathered a lawsuit from his ex-wife, a brief pre-engagement split and what the We're Going to Need More Wine author describes as "eight or nine miscarriages" in their decade-plus together, they're still rolling.

The actress and the retired NBA guard, turning 42 Jan. 17, are the type of enviable power couple that can't seem to stop bragging on each another. (In one Instagram referencing his stints in Chicago and Cleveland, the pro wrote, "Get you a 'woman' who supports you—even if you take her out of her newly built dream home and the sunshine in Miami.")