Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Life-Altering Love Story

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Accepts 25th PCA With Powerful Message

Do you remember what was Big in '04?

Paris Hilton saying "That's hot." Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson as Newlyweds. Flavor Flav and Brigitte Nielsen as The Surreal Life's hottest couple.

None of those things are big anymore, but behind the scenes at VH1's Big in '04 Awards something much more momentous was brewing.

Dec. 1, 2004, happens to have been the night when Ellen DeGeneres ran into Portia de Rossi at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, after which de Rossi's life would never be the same.

Of course, neither of their lives would ever be the same, because they've been together ever since, but de Rossi was the one who emerged like a butterfly from her chrysalis, finally embracing who she was.

"I was thinking, Well, the people who need to know I'm gay know, and I'm somehow living by example by continuing on with my career and having a full, rich life, and I am incidentally gay, but it's not a big political platform. I justified it in so many ways," de Rossi told The Advocate in the summer of 2005. "Believe me, I had a very, very long and difficult struggle with my sexuality."