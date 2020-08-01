Ellen DeGeneres Show Executive Producer Shuts Down Cancellation Rumors

An Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer is setting the record straight on rumors surrounding the future of the longtime series.

Earlier this week, Andy Lassner spoke out on Twitter after a follower insinuated The Ellen DeGeneres Show was being canceled due to allegations made against Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous show.

"Me: I really think 2020 is gonna turn around and start getting better," Lassner captioned his post on Thursday, July 30. "2020: Lol, I'm gonna make your bed the epicenter."

"I seriously wish you well. If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations (I, personally, have stopped watching) I hope you are able to find employment quickly. Your twitter account always made me laugh," Lassner's Twitter follower commented on his post. "But we do disagree on one thing: #GoHabsGo."

He replied, "Nobody is going off the air."

Lassner's response came two weeks after news broke about the talk show's "toxic work environment."

On July 16, individuals, who remained anonymous out of fear of retribution, told Buzzfeed News that they faced microaggressions, were fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days and were subjected to favoritism by executive producers.