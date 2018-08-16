Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share Wedding Day Footage on 10th Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Lara Porzak Photography via WireImage

Happy 10th anniversary, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi!

In honor of the special milestone, the 60-year-old talk show host and the 45-year-old former actress posted on their Instagram pages on Thursday a video from their wedding, which shows the two getting their first looks at each other as well as a photo montage from their special day. The footage was originally broadcast on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a month after they tied the knot.

Ellen and Portia wed on Aug. 16, 2008, more than three years after they started dating, at their home in Los Angeles. Portia wore a Zac Posen halter bridal gown with a pink bodice and a full pale pink tulle skirt. Ellen sported a white sheer Zac Posen shirt, vest and pants.

Photos

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Cutest Photos

Author and philosopher Wayne Dyer officiated the ceremony. Ellen and Portia posted a photo from their wedding and a passage from his speech.

"Ten years ago, Wayne Dyer officiated our wedding ceremony. These words were life-changing to us then, and they mean just as much now," Ellen said.

"10 years ago today, Ellen and I were married," Portia wrote. "We wanted to share Wayne Dyer's poignant and special words with you to remind us all how far we've come—that we are living in a country that supports #marriageequality #waynedyer."

Ellen had announced her and Portia's engagement on her show, three months before their wedding and just after the California Supreme Court overturned a state ban on same-sex marriage. That November, voters passed Proposition 8, a ballot measure that defines marriage under the California Constitution as only between a man and a woman.

In 2013, a federal appeals court ruled that gay marriages could resume in California, after a federal judge struck down Proposition 8 as unconstitutional and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that supporters of it did not have the legal right to appeal. In 2015, a Supreme Court ruling made same-sex marriage legal nationwide. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Portia De Rossi , Weddings , Anniversaries , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
AnnaSophia Robb

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Dethrones Emma Stone as Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actress of 2018

Best of Summer Music, Taylor Swift, Drake, Cardi B

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Artist Had the Best Summer This Year?

Jay Mohr, Nikki Cox

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox Finalize Their Divorce 2 Years After Splitting

Angela Kinsey, The Office

The Office’s Angela Kinsey Roasts Her Nephew Over His Tinder Profile

Hayden Panetierre, Hyde Sunset Afterparty, Breaking & Exiting

Hayden Panettiere and New Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Enjoy a Date Night at Movie Premiere

Aretha Franklin, Feature

How Aretha Franklin Inspired Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.