American Music Awards 2016: 5 Things You Need to Know Before Tonight's Star-Studded Show

Clear your schedules music lovers because tonight is turning into quite the special evening.

The 2016 American Music Awards are almost here and the most familiar voices you hear day after day are ready to deliver on and off stage.

Hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah, the live telecast has a jam-packed list of performers including Maroon 5, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and John Legend.

In addition, Julianne Hough, Robert Downey Jr. and Taraji P. Henson are just some of the familiar faces set to present during tonight's three-hour telecast.

If that wasn't enough to get you intrigued, we've got five big reasons why tonight's show is not one to miss. Pop the popcorn, turn up the volume and get ready for one fun night of music.