Gigi Hadid "Definitely" Voting for Zayn Malik at the 2016 American Music Awards

Gigi Hadid Talks AMAs 2016 Hosting Gig

In just five days, Gigi Hadid will co-host the 2016 American Music Awards with Jay Pharoah.

This won't be Hadid's first time headlining an awards show, though, as the 21-year-old model previously hosted the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in June. "I've watched the AMAs forever, so obviously it's a huge honor and privilege to be able to do it," Hadid tells E! News, adding that her last hosting gig taught her "what I need to work on" for the AMAs. Though she "had so much fun" hosting solo, Hadid is "looking forward" to doing it with a partner on Sunday.