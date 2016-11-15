Gigi Hadid "Definitely" Voting for Zayn Malik at the 2016 American Music Awards

In just five days, Gigi Hadid will co-host the 2016 American Music Awards with Jay Pharoah.
This won't be Hadid's first time headlining an awards show, though, as the 21-year-old model previously hosted the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in June. "I've watched the AMAs forever, so obviously it's a huge honor and privilege to be able to do it," Hadid tells E! News, adding that her last hosting gig taught her "what I need to work on" for the AMAs. Though she "had so much fun" hosting solo, Hadid is "looking forward" to doing it with a partner on Sunday.
The annual awards show holds a special place in Hadid's heart. "My first AMAs that I went to was in 2013. I remember I wore a Prabal Gurung suit and I was really excited about it," she recalled. "I was just glad that somebody took a picture of me, honestly, and knew who I was."
Hadid's boyfriend, Zayn Malik, is nominated in the New Artist of the Year category; other contenders include Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, DNCE and Shawn Mendes. "I am definitely voting for him," Hadid said. "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that as a host, but I am."
Will Malik show up at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater? "We'll see!" Hadid told E! News.
Even if Malik doesn't make an appearance, the awards show promises plenty of star power. Performers include James Bay, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande, Green Day, Halsey, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Mendes, Nicki Minaj, Sting, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd—not to mention all the presenters.
Malik's former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan is also scheduled to perform "This Town."
"I'm trying to do something different with my performance this weekend," Horan told reporters at Jaguar's next era vehicle unveiling event in L.A. Monday night. Sunday will mark the first time he attends the show as a solo artist. "We won Artist of the Year two years ago, and it's always been a special place for us," Horan said. "I'm looking forward to going back and representing."
