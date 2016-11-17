Presenters for the 2016 American Music Awards Revealed: Find Out Which Famous Faces Will Take the Stage

We were already excited enough about seeing Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharaoh take on their co-hosting duties at the 2016 American Music Awards, but somehow things just got even better...
E! News can exclusively confirm several other famous faces will take the stage on Sunday night to present some of the awards, including: Robert Downey, Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Julianne Hough, Matt Bomer and Nina Dobrev.
The celebs will join a massive list of performers for the big night, like Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, James Bay, Bruno Mars and more!
We'll also likely see stars like Rihanna, Drake, Adele and Justin Bieber, who each boasted some solid numbers in nominations for this year's show.
In fact, we've already seen Drake shatter one of the records Michael Jackson previously set for the awards. The King of Pop has held onto the record for receiving the most AMA nominations in one single year since 1984 when he was up for 11 different awards. However, the rapper surpassed his impressive accomplishment this year with a whopping 13 nods.
The 2016 American Music Awards will go live Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.