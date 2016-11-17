Presenters for the 2016 American Music Awards Revealed: Find Out Which Famous Faces Will Take the Stage

We were already excited enough about seeing Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharaoh take on their co-hosting duties at the 2016 American Music Awards, but somehow things just got even better...

E! News can exclusively confirm several other famous faces will take the stage on Sunday night to present some of the awards, including: Robert Downey, Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Julianne Hough, Matt Bomer and Nina Dobrev.

The celebs will join a massive list of performers for the big night, like Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, James Bay, Bruno Mars and more!