2016 American Music Awards Nominations Announced

Rachel Platten and Joe Jonas had the honor of announcing the nominations for the 2016 American Music Awards Monday morning on Good Morning America. Both singers not only got to reveal the news but also learned that they were both nominated in some categories.
Leading the way in nominations, however, are Drake with 13, Rihanna with seven and a tie for Adele and Justin Bieber with five each.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Favorite Album Pop/Rock:
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Drake, Views
Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock:
Adele
Selena Gomez
Rihanna
Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock:
Justin Bieber
Drake
The Weeknd
Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary:
Adele
Rachel Platten
Meghan Trainor
Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock:
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Twenty One Pilots
Artist of the Year:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Drake
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Carrie Underwood
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B:
Beyoncé
Janet Jackson
Rihanna
Collab of the Year:
The Chainsmokers & Daya
Drake, Kyla & Wizkid
Fifth Harmony & Ty Dolla $ign
Rihanna & Drake
Meghan Trainor & John Legend
New Artist of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile:
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Shawn Mendes
Zayn Malik
Video of the Year:
Justin Bieber - "Sorry"
Desiigner - "Panda"
Rihanna & Drake - "Work"
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop:
Drake
Fetty Wap
Future
Favorite Female Artist - Country:
Kelsea Ballerini
Carrie Underwood
Cam
Favorite Album - Country:
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Song - Country
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Artist - EDM
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Coldplay
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong United
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Artist - Latin
Enrique Iglesias
Nicky Jam
J Balvin
Top Soundtrack:
Prince, Purple Rain
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Suicide Squad
Favorite Duo or Group - Country:
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop:
Desiigner - "Panda"
Drake - "Hotline Bling"
Fetty Wap - "679"
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B Nominees:
Beyoncé - Lemonade
Rihanna - Anti
Bryson Tiller - "TRAPSOUL"
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock:
Adele - "Hello"
Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself"
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla - "One Dance"
Tour of the Year:
Madonna
Beyoncé
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B:
Chris Brown
Bryson Tiller
The Weeknd
The 2016 American Music Awards are Sunday, Nov. 20 on ABC.