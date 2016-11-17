Watch Tinashe Co-Host Live From the Red Carpet AMAs Show Sunday

Tinashe is heating up the AMAs red carpet!
This Sunday, the "Company" singer will co-host E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2016 American Music Awards show alongside Jason Kennedy. The Live From the Red Carpet show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, kicks off at 6 p.m. on both coasts before the AMAs show rocks Hollywood at 8 p.m.
Be sure to tune in to watch all your favorite music stars walk the red carpet.
2016 AMAs performers include Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Sting, The Chainsmokers and Halsey, Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar, John Legend and James Bay. Jay Pharoah and Gigi Hadid will be co-hosting the awards show.
Catch all of our candid interviews and wild celebrity moments this Sunday before the 2016 American Music Awards!