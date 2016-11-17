Selena Gomez "Might Be" Attending the 2016 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez may take the American Music Awards stage after all.
While the 24-year-old has remained entirely out of the limelight after announcing in late August that she was taking time off to tend to her health, E! News has learned that she may show up to the annual award ceremony on Sunday.
On Thursday, the show's producer Larry Klein told E! News that the songstress might make an appearance. Additionally, a source said that Gomez will be there.
More than two months ago, the "Hands to Myself" singer revealed she wanted focus on her lupus-related side effects after her Revival world tour wrapped.
"As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways," she told People. "I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges."
She continued, "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues."
By October, it was widely reported that Gomez had sought out professional help and checked into a facility in Tennessee.
It was around that time that she resurfaced at Texas Roadhouse in the state for an afternoon meal. "She enjoyed herself and was there for a late lunch," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She couldn't have been more gracious to everyone and to the fans and was more than happy to take pictures with whoever."
There will be plenty of people aiming their cameras at the star if she ultimately accepts an award at the American Music Awards on Sunday, where she is nominated for the first time in two categories—for Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.
However, Gomez is no stranger to the American Music Awards—she performed an emotional rendition of her track, "The Heart Wants What It Wants," in 2014 and returned the following year for a sultry routine to "Same Old Love."
The 2016 American Music Awards, hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharaoh, will go live Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.