What Feud?! Taylor Swift Joins Nicki Minaj on Stage for Surprise Collaboration at 2015 MTV VMAs

Now that's how you open an awards show!

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj put any possible feud rumors to an official rest Sunday night when they performed together as the opening act of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

As the rapper was singing "The Night Is Still Young," Swift appeared in a sparkling red dress where she joined in on the No. 1 single. Soon after, Minaj began collaborating with the blond beauty for her hit track "Bad Blood."

"That was so much fun," Swift shared with E! News exclusively moments after the performance. "I was dying because I didn't know she was going to drop it. We rehearsed seven times and she never dropped it. I was dying laughing."

Selena Gomez added, "That is how you do it!"