BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPeacockPhotosVideos

Taylor Swift - Nicki Minaj Twitter Feud: Camilla Belle Is Team...Katy Perry—Find Out What She Said!

Camilla Belle had dated a celebrity who had dated Taylor Swift

By Corinne Heller Jul 23, 2015 8:28 PMTags
FeudsKaty PerryTaylor SwiftCamilla BelleNicki Minaj2015 MTV VMAsMTV VMAs
Camilla Belle, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Taylor SwiftJason LaVeris, Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic

The "Bad Blood" keeps on coming...

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj made headlines earlier this week with a war of words following the announcement of the 2015 MTV VMAs nominations, which included Tay but not Minaj in the coveted Video of the Year category. Swift apologized on Thursday for misunderstanding the rapper's comments and misspeaking and the two appear to have ended their short-lived feud.

However, not before Katy Perry got involved, tweeting, "Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman..."

Swift's latest hit song "Bad Blood" is believed to be inspired by about her own apparent feud with Perry. Swift, who appeared to be on good terms with her and Minaj in public years ago, has not responded to the tweet.

READ: Jake Gyllenhaal fields questions about ex Taylor Swift—find out what he said!

But actress Camilla Belle retweeted it, adding, "Couldn't have said it better..." she wrote.

Swift has not responded. Many believe Belle is the man-stealing "actress" the singer sings about in her 2010 song "Better Than Revenge," which has never been confirmed. Belle had dated Joe Jonas, for several months, starting in late 2008, weeks after he broke up with Swift in a "27-second phone call."

Jonas is currently dating Swift's friend Gigi Hadid, one of several of her famous pals who stars in her "Bad Blood" music video.

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's famous ex-boyfriends

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

4

Khloe Kardashian & More React to California's Earthquake

5
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans