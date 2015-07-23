Taylor Swift - Nicki Minaj Twitter Feud: Camilla Belle Is Team...Katy Perry—Find Out What She Said!

The "Bad Blood" keeps on coming...

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj made headlines earlier this week with a war of words following the announcement of the 2015 MTV VMAs nominations, which included Tay but not Minaj in the coveted Video of the Year category. Swift apologized on Thursday for misunderstanding the rapper's comments and misspeaking and the two appear to have ended their short-lived feud.

However, not before Katy Perry got involved, tweeting, "Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman..."

Swift's latest hit song "Bad Blood" is believed to be inspired by about her own apparent feud with Perry. Swift, who appeared to be on good terms with her and Minaj in public years ago, has not responded to the tweet.