Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift Are "All Good" After Their Twitter Misunderstanding: "We Were Cracking Up Laughing"

Days of drama ensued (with Katy Perry and Camilla Belle taking shots at Swift), but the "Style" singer made peace with Minaj Thursday. "I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke," she tweeted. "I'm sorry, Nicki." Minaj replied, "That means so much Taylor, thank you."

In response to one of her Twitter followers later that night, the rapper said of the blond pop star, "I've always loved her. Everyone makes mistakes. She gained so much more respect from me. Let's move on."

During her Good Morning America interview, the rapper said her Twitter rant was less about Swift than about how women who look like Swift dominate the media. "I think we just have to have both images for girls," she said. "We can't have only one type of body being glorified in the media because it just makes girls even more insecure than we already are."

Asked if she'll ever collaborate with Swift, Minaj replied, "I'm sure we can. You know why? Because it takes a big person to do what Taylor did and everyone sometimes speaks out of turn, you know? I've been there. Sometimes we do things and we don't think right away or we don't investigate and then we just talk, so it was big of her to come out and say that. So yes, we spoke for a long time. We were cracking up laughing on the phone. It's over, you guys! And I love you guys for supporting me. Thank you so much." The "Truffle Butter" rapper added, "I would love to. Of course I would love to work with her."