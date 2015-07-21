2015 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Lead the Pack

Who's going to take a Moonman home this year?!
Just after finding out that Miley Cyrus will be hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the nominations for the awards show were announced today through Apple Music's Beats 1 "Chart" show. And it looks like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé are leading the pack with the most nods for one of music's biggest nights, which will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m.
Swift comes out on top with nine nods, including Video of the Year for "Bad Blood," Best Female Video and Best Pop Video for "Blank Space." Sheeran comes in second with six nominations, including Best Male Video and Best Pop Video for "Thinking Out Loud," and Best Choreography for "Don't."
Meanwhile, Bey is up for five awards, including Video of the Year, Female Video and Best Pop Video for "7/11."
But they're not the only stars up for an honor. Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Ellie Goulding and so many more are also hoping for your vote!
Here's the complete list of nominees for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé, "7/11"
Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"
Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood"
Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"
Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"
BEST MALE VIDEO
Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"
Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"
Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"
The Weeknd, "Earned It"
Nick Jonas, "Chains"
BEST FEMALE VIDEO
Beyoncé, "7/11"
Taylor Swift, "Blank Space"
Nicki Minaj, "Anaconda"
Sia, "Elastic Heart"
Ellie Goulding, "Love Me Like You Do"
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Fetty Wap, "Trap Queen"
Nicki Minaj, "Anaconda"
Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"
Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth, "See You Again"
Big Sean ft. E-40, "IDFWU"
BEST POP VIDEO
Beyoncé, "7/11"
Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"
Taylor Swift, "Blank Space"
Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"
Maroon 5, "Sugar"
BEST ROCK VIDEO
Hozier, "Take Me To Church"
Fall Out Boy, "Uma Thurman"
Florence + the Machine, "Ship To Wreck"
Walk the Moon, "Shut Up and Dance"
Arctic Monkeys, "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?"
ARTIST TO WATCH presented by Taco Bell
Fetty Wap, "Trap Queen"
Vance Joy, "Riptide"
George Ezra, "Budapest"
James Bay, "Hold Back The River"
FKA Twigs, "Pendulum"
BEST COLLABORATION
Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood"
Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"
Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth, "See You Again"
Ariana Grande & The Weeknd, "Love Me Harder"
Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, "Bang Bang"
VIDEO WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE
Jennifer Hudson, "I Still Love You"
Colbie Caillat, "Try"
Big Sean ft. Kanye West and John Legend, "One Man Can Change the World"
Rihanna, "American Oxygen"
Wale, "The White Shoes"
BEST ART DIRECTION
Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood" (Charles Infante)
Snoop Dogg, "So Many Pros" (Jason Fijal)
Jack White, "Would You Fight For My Love" (Jeff Peterson)
The Chemical Brothers, "Go" (Michel Gondry)
Skrillex & Diplo, "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber (Brewer)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, "7/11" (Beyoncé, Chris Grant, Additional choreography: Gabriel Valenciano)
OK Go, "I Won't Let You Down" (OK Go, air:man and Mori Harano)
Chet Faker, "Gold" (Ryan Heffington)
Ed Sheeran, "Don't" (Nappy Tabs)
Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Never Catch Me" (Keone and Mari Madrid)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Never Catch Me" (Larkin Sieple)
Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud" (Daniel Pearl)
Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood" (Christopher Probst)
FKA Twigs, "Two Weeks" (Justin Brown)
Alt-J, "Left Hand Free" (Mike Simpson)
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood" (Joseph Kahn)
Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk" (Bruno Mars and Cameron Duddy)
Kendrick Lamar, "Alright" (Colin Tilley & The Little Homies)
Hozier, "Take Me To Church" (Brendan Canty, Conal Thomson)
Childish Gambino, "Sober" (Hiro Murai)
BEST EDITING
Beyoncé, "7/11" (Beyoncé, Ed Burke, Jonathan Wing)
Ed Sheeran, "Don't" (Jacquelyn London)
Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood" (Chancler Haynes at Cosmo Street)
A$AP Rocky, "L$D" (Dexter Navy)
Skrillex & Diplo, "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber (Brewer)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood" (Ingenuity Studios)
FKA Twigs, "Two Weeks" (Gloria FX, Tomash Kuzmytskyi, and Max Chyzhevskyy)
Childish Gambino, "Telegraph Ave." (Gloria FX)
Skrillex & Diplo, "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber (Brewer)
Tyler, The Creator, "F****** Young/Death Camp" (Gloria FX)
SONG OF SUMMER
5 Seconds of Summer,"She's Kinda Hot"
Fifth Harmony, "Worth It"
Skrillex & Diplo, "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber
Demi Lovato, "Cool for the Summer"
Selena Gomez ft. A$AP Rocky, "Good for You"
Taylor Swift, "Bad Blood"
David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hey Mama"
The Weeknd, "Can't Feel My Face"
Fetty Wrap, "My Way"
Major Lazer, "Lean On"
Silento, "Watch Me"
OMI, "Cheerleader"