2015 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Lead the Pack

Who's going to take a Moonman home this year?!

Just after finding out that Miley Cyrus will be hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the nominations for the awards show were announced today through Apple Music's Beats 1 "Chart" show. And it looks like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé are leading the pack with the most nods for one of music's biggest nights, which will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m.

Swift comes out on top with nine nods, including Video of the Year for "Bad Blood," Best Female Video and Best Pop Video for "Blank Space." Sheeran comes in second with six nominations, including Best Male Video and Best Pop Video for "Thinking Out Loud," and Best Choreography for "Don't."

Meanwhile, Bey is up for five awards, including Video of the Year, Female Video and Best Pop Video for "7/11."

But they're not the only stars up for an honor. Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Ellie Goulding and so many more are also hoping for your vote!