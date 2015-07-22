Nicki Minaj Picks a Feud With Taylor Swift After MTV Video Music Awards Snub, Kim Kardashian Accidentally Gets Involved

The night is still young, but Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift insist they don't have a feud!

Things got a little sassy Tuesday afternoon when the "Super Bass" rapper sounded off on her MTV Video Music Awards snub.

"If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year," she tweeted. "Oh but trust me. I'll be on that stage to collect my awards for vid of the year. Feeling Myself & Anaconda."

While Minaj didn't exactly name names, Swift and her fans couldn't help but speculate that the tweets were centered on her "Bad Blood" video.