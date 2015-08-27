Miley Cyrus Says Nicki Minaj Was ''Not Very Polite'' During Video Music Awards Outburst—Plus, 7 More Things We Learned

Is there going to be awkward tension on Sunday?

Just as the news broke that the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards is going to open with a performance from Nicki Minaj (guess she doesn't hate the VMAs that much), we learned that the highly anticipated host for this weekend's festivities, Miley Cyrus, is not exactly cool with the way the rapper handled herself during that Taylor Swift-VMA nomination controversy.

You remember what we're talking about, right?

In a new interview with The New York Times, Cyrus candidly says that she didn't familiarize herself too much with the whole Swift-Minaj debacle because Nicki's approach was one of "anger."