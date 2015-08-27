Miley Cyrus Says Nicki Minaj Was ''Not Very Polite'' During Video Music Awards Outburst—Plus, 7 More Things We Learned

Is there going to be awkward tension on Sunday?
Just as the news broke that the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards is going to open with a performance from Nicki Minaj (guess she doesn't hate the VMAs that much), we learned that the highly anticipated host for this weekend's festivities, Miley Cyrus, is not exactly cool with the way the rapper handled herself during that Taylor Swift-VMA nomination controversy.
You remember what we're talking about, right?
In a new interview with The New York Times, Cyrus candidly says that she didn't familiarize herself too much with the whole Swift-Minaj debacle because Nicki's approach was one of "anger."
"I didn't follow it. You know what I always say? Not that this is jealousy, but jealousy does the opposite of what you want it to—that's a yoga mantra. People forget that the choices that they make and how they treat people in life affect you in a really big way. If you do things with an open heart and you come at things with love, you would be heard and I would respect your statement. But I don't respect your statement because of the anger that came with it," she says.
"And it's not anger like, 'Guys, I'm frustrated about some things that are a bigger issue.' You made it about you. Not to sound like a bitch, but that's like, 'Eh, I didn't get my VMA'...If you want to make it about race, there's a way you could do that. But don't make it just about yourself. Say: 'This is the reason why I think it's important to be nominated. There's girls everywhere with this body type.'"
Wait, there's more.
Cyrus continued by adding, "What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It's not very polite," and ultimately concluded with the statement that she doesn't think MTV did it on purpose.
Complex, which published a piece explaining Minaj's point during the whole controversy, tweeted their previous story again with the text, "Nicki Minaj was right to call the
#VMAs racist. Miley Cyrus may have missed the memo."
That drew a response from Nicki, who wrote back, "Complex, I always appreciate you. Thank you."
However, that wasn't the only eyebrow-raising tidbit from Miley's interview. Here are seven other gems from her chat with The New York Times:
1. Miley's Apparently Besties With Kanye West & Donald Trump: When talking about the media circus that erupted following her infamous performance at the 2013 Video Music Awards, Cyrus said, "I was in the studio with Kanye [later] that night, and we watched it back and we didn't say anything. He was like, 'That was sick,' whatever. We woke up the next day, and he was like, 'Whoa.' He called and said, 'Turn on your TV.' I was staying at the Trump Hotel and Donald Trump literally called and said, basically, 'I know everyone's talking about it, but I loved it.' I had no idea anyone was talking about it yet."
2. Robin Thicke Allegedly Wanted Her to Look Super-Naked: "I didn't really know him too much before, and I don't really know him now. It was funny, because I got so much of the heat for it, but that's just being a woman. He acted like he didn't know that was going to happen. You were in rehearsals! You knew exactly what was going to happen. And he was actually the one that approved my outfit, so I thought that was very funny. He wanted me as naked as possible, because that's how his video was."
3. She's Hosting Because the Boss Can't Get Fired: "Van Toffler, who runs MTV, it was his last year. He's leaving, and so he can't get fired. He was like, 'I want to do something crazy—I want you to host the VMAs, because I want that to be my last shebang.' It's like Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
4. Miley Doesn't Even Watch MTV: "I wanted to do it right away. I love the VMAs, I love MTV. I don't watch it, but what I used to watch of it I love."
5. Seth Rogen Is Helping Her: "Seth Rogen and his team helped us write a lot. [Artist] Jen Stark is doing the introduction for me, so I'm coming out of one of her pieces."
6. But There Won't Be Jokes: "I'm not a stand-up. That's what it always feels like—like everything's flopping and dying out there. So my intro is fun skits."
7. Actually, She Doesn't Know Much About Anything VMA-Related: "I don't really know many of these [music videos nominated]. I don't really listen to this music. I'm probably the most disconnected host in history. I don't have TV. I have Apple TV. I'm so the 22-year-old that's like, 'Who's TV?' "
The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards airs this Sunday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
And don't miss the highly-anticipated return of Fashion Police on Aug. 31 with a VMA special at 8/7c featuring hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski with special guests NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho!