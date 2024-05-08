Kim Kardashian’s “Broken Doll” Corset Outfit Is Even More Polarizing Than Met Gala Look

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset at 2024 Met Gala

It's getting hard to keep up with Kim Kardashian's corset looks.

After turning heads with her chromatic waist-cinching ensemble by Maison Margiela at the 2024 Met Gala, the Kardashians star debuted another curve-defining outfit from the same designer, calling her second look the "Margiela Broken Doll."

In photos shared in a May 8 Instagram post, Kim showed off her latest fashion moment, which included a black leather corset, a velvet skin-tight bodysuit, knee-pads that resembled open wounds and gloves that looked like skeletal hands. To finish off the 'fit, the 43-year-old accessorized with black platform heels and a matching beret and handbag.

Some fans were impressed by Kim's daring high-fashion attire, with one social media user commenting, "I like it! Very unique."

Others, however, couldn't get on board with her spooky haute couture.

"This is not it Kim," another user replied, while a third fan expressed concern for her health, writing, "Give your ribs a break lol."