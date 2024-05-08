Kim Kardashian’s “Broken Doll” Corset Outfit Is Even More Polarizing Than Met Gala Look

It's getting hard to keep up with Kim Kardashian's corset looks.
After turning heads with her chromatic waist-cinching ensemble by Maison Margiela at the 2024 Met Gala, the Kardashians star debuted another curve-defining outfit from the same designer, calling her second look the "Margiela Broken Doll."
In photos shared in a May 8 Instagram post, Kim showed off her latest fashion moment, which included a black leather corset, a velvet skin-tight bodysuit, knee-pads that resembled open wounds and gloves that looked like skeletal hands. To finish off the 'fit, the 43-year-old accessorized with black platform heels and a matching beret and handbag.
Some fans were impressed by Kim's daring high-fashion attire, with one social media user commenting, "I like it! Very unique."
Others, however, couldn't get on board with her spooky haute couture.
"This is not it Kim," another user replied, while a third fan expressed concern for her health, writing, "Give your ribs a break lol."
But consistency may actually be why the SKIMS founder can make such a form-fitting look work. After all, Kim recently explained that she's developed a breathing technique over the years that helped her fit into this year's jaw-dropping Met Gala gown, which featured a chrome corset, metal skirt and custom thong underwear.
"It's an art form," she told Vogue in a video published May 7, "but I got it."
And a tummy-squeezing top wasn't the only fashion risk Kim took for walking the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps this year. In fact, the reality star also revealed that she wore platform shoes without heels to avoid getting her feet caught in the skirt of her dress.
"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time and flexing your calf muscles," Kim said of the special footwear. "So, that's what I'm gonna have to do is stand on my tippy toes."
Keep reading to revisit more of Kim's most challenging Met Gala looks: