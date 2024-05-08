You Missed Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Shoe Detail at 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian was tiptoeing through the 2024 Met Gala.
The Kardashians star turned heads in her controversial sweater and corset look during fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, and it turns out one of the most shocking details about her sparkly silver Maison Margiela gown was actually on her feet: a pair of no-heel heels.
"This is my shoe," the 43-year-old explained to Vogue during a video published May 7, holding up a shoe that had no heel and only a very tall clear platform. "It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. And so that was our issue of walking."
And Kim revealed there's quite an art to having such unorthodox footwear.
"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles," she continued. "So, that's what I'm gonna have to do is stand on my tippy toes."
Luckily for the SKIMS founder—who had to skip the Met after-parties for a work event in Germany—she was able to practice with the shoes once before she walked the red carpet, explaining that her test-run made her realize she "can't lean back" while walking.
"I think we really need the height on this look," she added, "so we gotta do what we gotta do."
And height she got, as hairstylist Chris Appleton noted that since he's 6-foot-3, Kim must have easily been 6-feet tall.
But no heel heels weren't the only specialized part of Kim's outfit, as she explained Maison Margiela designer John Galliano thought of "every last detail," even making her a custom thong with the same pattern as her dress.
"If you're standing at the top of the stairs, but the photographers are at the bottom of the stairs, and they're getting a glimpse up," she said, "and the skirt's made out of metal and there's little peek-a-boo holes within that, he wanted to make sure that I'm fully covered in the appropriate places."
While fans were divided on her most recent look, this is hardly the first time Kim has raised eyebrows with her Met Gala fashion. Keep reading for more of her most challenging Met Gala style serves.