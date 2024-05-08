You Missed Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Shoe Detail at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares the Surprising Story Behind Her Couture Met Gala Cardigan

Kim Kardashian was tiptoeing through the 2024 Met Gala.

The Kardashians star turned heads in her controversial sweater and corset look during fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, and it turns out one of the most shocking details about her sparkly silver Maison Margiela gown was actually on her feet: a pair of no-heel heels.

"This is my shoe," the 43-year-old explained to Vogue during a video published May 7, holding up a shoe that had no heel and only a very tall clear platform. "It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. And so that was our issue of walking."

And Kim revealed there's quite an art to having such unorthodox footwear.

"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles," she continued. "So, that's what I'm gonna have to do is stand on my tippy toes."