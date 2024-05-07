Why Kim Kardashian Needed Custom Thong Underwear for Her 2024 Met Gala Look

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares the Surprising Story Behind Her Couture Met Gala Cardigan

Kim Kardashian covered all her bases at the 2024 Met Gala.

The SKIMS founder revealed that she wore special underwear with her curve-hugging Maison Margiela dress designed by John Galliano in order to account for every photo angle while walking the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet in New York City May 6. (See more stars on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet here.)

"The one thing about John is he'll think of every last detail," Kim told Vogue in a video published May 7. "So, if you're standing at the top of the stairs, but the photographers are at the bottom of the stairs, and they're getting a glimpse up, and the skirt's made out of metal and there's little peek-a-boo holes within that, he wanted to make sure that I'm fully covered in the appropriate places."

As a result, Kim rocked a custom Margiela thong that featured the same chrome floral pattern as her gown.