Why Kim Kardashian Needed Custom Thong Underwear for Her 2024 Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian covered all her bases at the 2024 Met Gala.
The SKIMS founder revealed that she wore special underwear with her curve-hugging Maison Margiela dress designed by John Galliano in order to account for every photo angle while walking the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet in New York City May 6. (See more stars on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet here.)
"The one thing about John is he'll think of every last detail," Kim told Vogue in a video published May 7. "So, if you're standing at the top of the stairs, but the photographers are at the bottom of the stairs, and they're getting a glimpse up, and the skirt's made out of metal and there's little peek-a-boo holes within that, he wanted to make sure that I'm fully covered in the appropriate places."
As a result, Kim rocked a custom Margiela thong that featured the same chrome floral pattern as her gown.
And that wasn't the only possible hiccup the Kardashians star and John accounted for with her ensemble. The 43-year-old also shared that she wore platform shoes without a heel to avoid the stiletto from getting caught in the metal skirt of her dress.
"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time and flexing your calf muscles," Kim explained. "So, that's what I'm gonna have to do is stand on my tippy toes."
Noting that the balancing act is similar to what ballerinas are trained to do for long periods of time, she added, "We really need the height on this look, so we gotta do what we gotta do."
And as for fitting into the jaw-droppingly tight corset part of her 'fit? Kim divulged that it was all about having a strong breathing technique.
"It's an art form," she said, "but I got it."
