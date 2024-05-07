Tayshia Adams Reveals What She Learned About Dating From Her Time in Bachelor Nation

Watch : Tayshia Adams Gushes Over Rihanna's Pregnancy Style

Will you accept this bubbly dating update from Tayshia Adams?

A couple years removed from ending her engagement to Zac Clark, whose proposal she accepted on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette in 2020, the 33-year-old remains committed to her privacy.

"I know people have seen me on dating shows, they want that aspect of my life," the Bachelor Nation alum exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I think what I've learned from all of it is that, that aspect, I just want to keep sacred. I want it to evolve how it's supposed to."

And how it's supposed to evolve, according to Adams, is with a bit more discretion.

Considering she ended up in third place in the running for Colton Underwood's affections on The Bachelor, dated John Paul Jones off and on after meeting through Bachelor in Paradise and then co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette after her own run handing out the roses, you can't accuse the former phlebotomist of not doing the research.