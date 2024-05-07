Tayshia Adams Reveals What She Learned About Dating From Her Time in Bachelor Nation

Will you accept this bubbly dating update from Tayshia Adams?
A couple years removed from ending her engagement to Zac Clark, whose proposal she accepted on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette in 2020, the 33-year-old remains committed to her privacy.
"I know people have seen me on dating shows, they want that aspect of my life," the Bachelor Nation alum exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I think what I've learned from all of it is that, that aspect, I just want to keep sacred. I want it to evolve how it's supposed to."
And how it's supposed to evolve, according to Adams, is with a bit more discretion.
Considering she ended up in third place in the running for Colton Underwood's affections on The Bachelor, dated John Paul Jones off and on after meeting through Bachelor in Paradise and then co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette after her own run handing out the roses, you can't accuse the former phlebotomist of not doing the research.
She also doesn't even have to be on TV to spark theories: She and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson prompted dating speculation in April 2023 after they were spied holding hands in a photo posted to Instagram by a mutual friend.
Though it so happens they looked pretty cozy last month, too, at the April 10 City Harvest Presents The 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown, for which Adams served on the host committee.
"I love that y'all want to know," she said of the ongoing interest in her love life. "All you have to know is that I'm having a great time."
That goes for her non-romantic life, too, Adams having just finished competing on the Amazon Freevee series The GOAT against the likes of Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute, Lauren Speed-Hamilton from Love Is Blind and The Circle's first winner, Joey Sasso.
Adams signed up for the show, which premieres May 9, "just to be me," she shared. "And to show my little competitive side. I feel like people don't get to see that part me."
She did realize pretty quickly that "oh, shoot, this is really a competition show and it's not the first impression rose. It gets crazy."
But while the contestants—14 to start until only one stands victorious (and wins some cash)—were being put through "a series of mental, physical, and social challenges," as Freevee described the show hosted by Daniel Tosh, they did live in an Atlanta residence dubbed "GOAT Manor."
So that does sound a little like piling into the Bachelor/Bachelorette mansion for the ultimate bonding experience.
The show also reunited Adams and her Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast host—and franchise success story—Joe Amabile, who wed Bachelor in Paradise costar Serena Pitt in 2022.
Adams, however, has thoughts as to why the odds for long-term success aren't the greatest for most Bachelor Nation couples.
"What's so tough, and I don't think people think about this, is that, yes, it is a TV show," she explained. "But after the show ends, the couple does split up for quite some time, and I think that is such a crucial time for these couples to be successful."
She pointed to fellow The GOAT contestant Speed-Hamilton, who met and married her Love Is Blind paramour Cam Hamilton in rapid fashion in 2018—before Netflix had even debuted the inevitable hit—and are still together.
"They had a year with nobody knowing they were together," Adams said. "They could actually be out in public, because that show wasn't even announced then. And I think that's why they had such a successful relationship. I know you can't really help that aspect of The Bachelor, but that truly is a hiccup, if I'm being honest."
And that's all we're proposing here.
