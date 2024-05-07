Why Hunter Schafer Is Proof Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Sweater Was Not a Wardrobe Malfunction

And in a behind-the-scenes look of Kim's Met Gala preparations, a sketch of her dress—which was inspired by John Galliano's 2024 Maison Margiela Artisanal collection—showed that it was meant to be worn with a sweater draped across the chest.

"I loved that it was about corsets and the bodies," Kim told Vogue of the line, which she saw in person during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. "It was like the most theatrical, beautiful story."

Joking that she had been "stalking" the designer for years, the SKIMS mogul continued, "It finally just connected, and it was a dream to get to know him."

In keeping with John's vision, Kim also made sure to pose on the red carpet with her hands entwined within the sweater—just as the models on the runway had done at the show.