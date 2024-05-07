Why Hunter Schafer Is Proof Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Sweater Was Not a Wardrobe Malfunction

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer may be the key to dispelling speculation that Kim Kardashian was using a sweater to cover up a wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City May 6.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares the Surprising Story Behind Her Couture Met Gala Cardigan

You can stop sweating over Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala sweater now.

The Kardashians star had the internet tangled up in speculation on May 6, when she stepped out at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a gray cardigan over top her custom Maison Margiela Couture dress for fashion's biggest night. Given how the pullover looked very casual next to her glamorous gown, which featured a waist-cinching corset and metallic lace skirt, many onlookers began suspecting that Kim was using the article of clothing to cover up a last-minute wardrobe malfunction. (Click here to see every celebrity on the red carpet.)

"Kim Kardashian is definitely giving had an outfit malfunction and threw on a sweater," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another user quipped, "Kim's dress had to have broken somehow bc there's no way that ugly a-- rag of a sweater was part of it." 

As it turns out, the sweater was a part of the chic look. Case in point: Hunter Schafer wore a similar Maison Margiela top during the Berlinale International Film Festival in February. At the time, the Euphoria actress paired the cozy-looking cardigan with a dramatic, emerald green floor-length skirt featuring bronze fringe designed by the same fashion house.

 

And in a behind-the-scenes look of Kim's Met Gala preparations, a sketch of her dress—which was inspired by John Galliano's 2024 Maison Margiela Artisanal collection—showed that it was meant to be worn with a sweater draped across the chest.  

"I loved that it was about corsets and the bodies," Kim told Vogue of the line, which she saw in person during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. "It was like the most theatrical, beautiful story."

Joking that she had been "stalking" the designer for years, the SKIMS mogul continued, "It finally just connected, and it was a dream to get to know him."

In keeping with John's vision, Kim also made sure to pose on the red carpet with her hands entwined within the sweater—just as the models on the runway had done at the show.

"The dress code is 'The Garden of Time' and when I heard this theme, we kind of just like played around with what we thought this meant," she shared of her Met Gala outfit, explaining how it's supposed to evoke what happens after "having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person."

"You are just in a garden, you've overslept, you wake up," she continued. "My dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to run off to make it to where I have to be."

Referencing how this year's ball celebrated the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, Kim added that she wanted to pair the sweater and dress with "bedhead."

As she jokingly noted, "It's really the real-life me."

For a breakdown of Kim's look—as well as her past Met Gala outfits—keep reading.

2024: Breathing Is an "Art Form"

Kim channeled the "Garden of Time" theme in a Maison Margiela corseted gown—and controversial "boyfriend" sweater on top. However, as she told Vogue in a getting ready video, breathing was "an art form" in the waist-cinching ensemble, "but I got it."

2022: Crash Diet to Channel Marilyn Monroe

On the first Monday of May in 2022, and accompanied by then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim walked the Met Gala red carpet in the gold gown Marilyn Monroe famously wore while singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Since the dress was a piece of American history and could not be altered, Kim said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit in it.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she told Vogue. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

2022: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes?

In order to channel Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala, Kim spent 10 hours before the red carpet event bleaching her trademark brunette hair. In a YouTube video shared by Kylie Jenner, Kim quipped of the lengthy dye job, "I'll risk getting my hair to fall out."

2021: Call Me, Maybe?

Not only did Kim's her Balenciaga ensemble made it hard for Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour to recognize her during the 2021 event (the 2020 Met Gala was canceled amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic), but the head-to-toe look also prevented the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from jotting down future [ex-]boyfriend Pete Davidson phone number.

"I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn't announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL," she recalled of their encounter during an episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I had gloves on and I couldn't get into my phone."

Fortunately, the couple reconnected during Kim's SNL appearance and the rest was history.

2019: Corset Chaos

To achieve the look of a super snatched waist in her Thierry Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Kim wore a constricting corset by Mr Pearl that made it difficult for her to move. Despite taking "breathing lessons" from the designer to ensure that she can breathe while wearing the undergarment, the ultra-cinched ensemble restricted her from sitting, forcing Kim to, um, opt out of using the bathroom once she had it on.

"If it's an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up," she said while preparing for the event, as shown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I'm not even joking. She can wipe my leg up."

Kim also said the beads on her gown, which hung off the fabric to make it look like she had just climbed out of the ocean, poked her from the inside. She quipped, "It's a cactus."

2018: Stuck on You

Although Kim radiated in gold on the red carpet in 2018, her Versace gown proved to more troublesome once she got inside the Met. In a video shared to her social media account, Kim said the sequins on her dress kept getting caught on other people's clothes—particularly the tulle skirt of fellow guest SZA.

"When your dress is connected to this beauty," she quipped in the clip, showing their downs entwined together as assistants tried to untangle the knotted chaos. "We're stuck together!"

2016: No Sleep Till Manhattan

You could say that Kim didn't get much beauty beauty rest before the 2016 gala. After all, the reality star previously explained, she met up with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing once she flew into New York at 1 a.m. for a fitting, where they "literally cut skirts in half, created tops from dresses, and stayed up until 4 a.m. to get the perfect option that we felt fit the theme."

The result was a result was a futuristic metallic gown that paired perfectly with the theme of "Manus × Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

Kim added, "The process of getting ready for an event like this is intense; it really takes a village."

The SKIMS mogul later called bleaching her eyebrows for the look a "big mistake."

2015: Hiding a Pregnancy

Kim was in the first trimester of her pregnancy with her and ex Kanye West's second child, son Saint West, when the then-couple attended the 2015 Met Gala. She ultimately concealed her baby bump in a sparkling, semi-sheer Roberto Cavali gown. She wrote on her app after the event, "I was trying to hide it."

2014: Wardrobe Malfunction

Before Kim had even stepped onto the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala, her look was already causing some drama. Not only did Kim suffer a wardrobe malfunction in the high-slit Lanvin gown while on her way to the Met, but the chunky belt and leather cuffs she originally wore with the dress were "a bit too rock 'n' roll" for her taste.

To make sure she was camera-ready, Kim ditched the accessories in the car and swapped them for a clean black satin belt.

