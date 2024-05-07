Why Hunter Schafer Is Proof Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Sweater Was Not a Wardrobe Malfunction

You can stop sweating over Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala sweater now.
The Kardashians star had the internet tangled up in speculation on May 6, when she stepped out at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a gray cardigan over top her custom Maison Margiela Couture dress for fashion's biggest night. Given how the pullover looked very casual next to her glamorous gown, which featured a waist-cinching corset and metallic lace skirt, many onlookers began suspecting that Kim was using the article of clothing to cover up a last-minute wardrobe malfunction. (Click here to see every celebrity on the red carpet.)
"Kim Kardashian is definitely giving had an outfit malfunction and threw on a sweater," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another user quipped, "Kim's dress had to have broken somehow bc there's no way that ugly a-- rag of a sweater was part of it."
As it turns out, the sweater was a part of the chic look. Case in point: Hunter Schafer wore a similar Maison Margiela top during the Berlinale International Film Festival in February. At the time, the Euphoria actress paired the cozy-looking cardigan with a dramatic, emerald green floor-length skirt featuring bronze fringe designed by the same fashion house.
And in a behind-the-scenes look of Kim's Met Gala preparations, a sketch of her dress—which was inspired by John Galliano's 2024 Maison Margiela Artisanal collection—showed that it was meant to be worn with a sweater draped across the chest.
"I loved that it was about corsets and the bodies," Kim told Vogue of the line, which she saw in person during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. "It was like the most theatrical, beautiful story."
Joking that she had been "stalking" the designer for years, the SKIMS mogul continued, "It finally just connected, and it was a dream to get to know him."
In keeping with John's vision, Kim also made sure to pose on the red carpet with her hands entwined within the sweater—just as the models on the runway had done at the show.
"The dress code is 'The Garden of Time' and when I heard this theme, we kind of just like played around with what we thought this meant," she shared of her Met Gala outfit, explaining how it's supposed to evoke what happens after "having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person."
"You are just in a garden, you've overslept, you wake up," she continued. "My dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to run off to make it to where I have to be."
Referencing how this year's ball celebrated the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, Kim added that she wanted to pair the sweater and dress with "bedhead."
As she jokingly noted, "It's really the real-life me."
