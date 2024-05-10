How PLL's Sasha Pieterse Learned to Manage Her PCOS and Love Her Body Again

It's no pretty little lie: A lot of work goes into making sure intimate scenes don't feel awkward AF. Just ask Sasha Pieterse.
Tasked with getting up close and very personal with costar Parker Young as his girlfriend Anna and her twin sister Zoe in their mystery thriller The Image of You, "We literally had so many mints," the actress recounted in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I don't know how many gum packets we went through during this process."
The Pretty Little Liars alum also relied on a costumer who was very understanding when the mom to 3-year-old Hendrix went in "and was like, 'Okay well, I have stretch marks, I have a couple things you just cannot show.'"
But perhaps the most crucial secret weapon for the South Africa-bred star was a confidence she wasn't sure she'd ever rediscover when her undiagnosed polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) made her gain 70 pounds seemingly "for no reason" when she was 17.
Psyching herself up to shoot those bedroom scenes, "It was just like, 'Okay, I've gotten my spray tan, I'm comfortable with what I've got on and I'm just going to drink a lot of coffee and own it,'" she recalled. "You really have to remind yourself, 'I'm not playing myself. This is somebody else. And this is something fun, so I'm just gonna go for it.'"
What a difference a decade and a seemingly endless slate of doctors' appointments makes.
"I went to 17 gynecologists," Pieterse recounted of the work she did to unearth exactly what was happening with her metabolism. "I finally went to an endocrinologist who took me seriously and was the one that told me about PCOS. I'd never heard about it before."
But she's sure done her research since. In an effort to ensure others aren't kept in the dark, the 28-year-old launched her Women in the Nude podcast last year to tackle the sorts of seemingly taboo topics that affect women. Her goal was to create a sense of community with others and show them "that no matter who you are, where you are, women are going through all of these difficult things."
Because after she discovered what was going on with her body, "I realized how many women I knew personally that had it," she said of PCOS, "and either didn't know or never talked about it."
The main issue is that PCOS "can look different on every woman," she continued of the hormonal disorder. "That means some people are not showing on the outside, like weight gain or cystic acne. Some people are having terrible gastro issues. Some people have cysts on their ovaries. Some people are struggling with infertility. It's such an interesting disease because it doesn't have a lot of clear markers. And I think that's part of the problem. And that's why so many women are not taken seriously about what they're feeling."
For Pieterse, this looked like trying to figure out why "doing all the right things, or at least the ones that I thought were right," like committing to tons of cardio and healthy greens, did nothing to address the sudden weight gain. "In fact, it was getting worse. I would do cardio and I would almost faint every time. I would go and throw up almost immediately after I ate something healthy."
And when she tried to address this with a doctor, "They kind of laugh at you, and they don't take you seriously," she continued. "And so I really felt like I was going crazy."
Which is why she advocates for anyone in a similar position to ask for the blood test that uncovered the mystery of her PCOS.
"When I got my diagnosis, my doctor was like, okay, so you need to look at this differently," she said, explaining how she traded in cardio-heavy sessions for low-impact workouts and a restrictive, low-fat diet for the high-protein, low-carb fare that's helped kickstart her metabolism and regulate her hormones.
And while she stressed that the solutions for PCOS are as unique as the individuals themselves, her toolkit has included diet, exercise, a medication that helps keep her periods regular and, surprisingly, the 2020 arrival of her and husband Hudson Sheaffer's son Hendrix.
"It was a shock for me," she acknowledged, while noting that having a baby isn't exactly a you-should-try-this-at-home cure-all. "That happens to a really small percentage of women with PCOS. But because of all the hormones that go through your body when you're pregnant, when your body tries to get back on its normal schedule, sometimes it gets on track."
Though, of course, that postpartum stretch comes with its own set of challenges.
"It's a totally different body that you're walking in," Pieterse stressed. "I really hate the term 'snapback', because that is just impossible. You won't. And I think that society placing that need on you is just so unfair. Your body is different. So many things have happened that make you not be able to go back."
Even simply growing older means that "certain diets don't work anymore, exercises don't work anymore," she continued. "You have to adjust certain things for each new phase of your life. It's about being okay to pivot and understand that your body is operating differently than it used to."
And while "learning to love your body is a huge part" of the process, she noted, it's definitely an easier said than done situation.
When you're staring at an entirely new postpartum figure "it's okay, in the beginning, especially, to not be happy about it," she stressed. Oftentimes there's pressure to both return to your pre-baby shape and to love this body that "gave you this great gift," continued Pieterse. "And it's like, yeah it did, but also, I hate what I look like right now. And that should also be okay. We can get to that point, but it's not going to happen overnight."
It's not as if she's been penning love letters to the stretch marks on her stomach that pregnancy gifted her. "Immediately, I was not fond of that," said Pieterse, who's also launching her cannabis-infused social tonic Hippie Water in June. "Learning to love those new things about your body is difficult. And I don't think we should ever put it on women that it's easy, or that we should just be grateful, or this is just a part of life."
Regardless of her feelings about her midsection, when she read The Image of You's script with its didn't-see-that-coming twist, Pieterse was ready to disrobe, both figuratively and literally.
"It did feel nice," she said of tackling both an R-rated flick and the challenge of playing two different characters. At the same time, she continued, "it was also slightly terrifying to go, 'Okay, well, everything is out there and I have to pretend that I'm super happy about it."
But thank goodness for a skilled intimacy coordinator and piles of breath-freshening mints. "At the end of the day, it's all about playing a character and I have to just jump into it," Pieterse explained. "And I think actually, in lots of ways, it helped me in that process. It's like, okay, I was hired to be this type of role and I can be confident in my body."
