How PLL's Sasha Pieterse Learned to Manage Her PCOS and Love Her Body Again

It's no pretty little lie: A lot of work goes into making sure intimate scenes don't feel awkward AF. Just ask Sasha Pieterse.

Tasked with getting up close and very personal with costar Parker Young as his girlfriend Anna and her twin sister Zoe in their mystery thriller The Image of You, "We literally had so many mints," the actress recounted in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I don't know how many gum packets we went through during this process."

The Pretty Little Liars alum also relied on a costumer who was very understanding when the mom to 3-year-old Hendrix went in "and was like, 'Okay well, I have stretch marks, I have a couple things you just cannot show.'"

But perhaps the most crucial secret weapon for the South Africa-bred star was a confidence she wasn't sure she'd ever rediscover when her undiagnosed polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) made her gain 70 pounds seemingly "for no reason" when she was 17.