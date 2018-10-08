Sasha Pieterse is speaking out about the "really hard" two years of her life, during which she was bullied over her weight.

The 22-year-old Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star opens up about being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in a new video for the bullying prevention campaign #ChooseKindness. "I think everybody has been bullied to some degree," Sasha says. "With social media, it makes it really accessible and makes it much easier to hide behind a computer screen."

"I went through something where I gained a lot of weight," she continues. "I gained 75 pounds in about two years, and I couldn't figure out why. I'm healthy, I exercise and I always try to do my best and feel my best. But I had something called PCOS, and it's polycystic ovary disease. I didn't know that's what was happening to me, so during that time when I was trying to figure it out on my own, it was publicized and I was on a TV show so it was documented every week."