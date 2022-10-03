Post Malone Reveals One “Heartbreaking” Part About Being Dad to His Baby Girl

Life as a rockstar dad.
After welcoming his first child this summer, Post Malone opened up about his first few months fatherhood, confessing some challenges that come with trying to balance his career on the road and being there for his baby girl.
"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," Malone told GQ in an interview published Sept. 30. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."
Luckily, the 27-year-old is said his daughter is already becoming a fan of his music.
"She hasn't cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we'll wait and find out," the musician said. "I got to let her decide. I tried to play her some stuff, but I can't really tell what she's into right now."
He continued, "She's going to have to like my music, she's going to get used to it. I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they'll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I'm hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one."
Describing his daughter as "a legend," who is "super tall," Malone said his baby girl already has a "swaggy" sense of style.
"We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups," Malone—who has a design collaboration with Moose Knuckles—said of his daughter's closet said of his daughter's closet. "She's so cool. She's way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me."
Back in May, Malone confirmed he and his girlfriend were expecting their first baby. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told E! News in a statement. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
Ahead of their baby's arrival, Malone expressed that he was absolutely "pumped" for fatherhood during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, adding that he couldn't wait to be a "hot dad."
In June, the "Sunflowers" rapper revealed that he welcomed a baby girl and quietly dropped that he was engaged by referring to his daughter's mother as his fiancée on The Howard Stern Show.
Although Malone has not shared his fiancée's identity, he has credited her to helping him overcome his struggles with alcohol.
"I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again," he told Howard Stern. "It's the guidance out of the dark into the light. She saved my f--king life—it's pretty epic."