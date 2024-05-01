Untangling Kendrick Lamar’s Haley Joel Osment Mix-Up on His Drake Diss Track

Watch : Kendrick Lamar Talks Amazing 11 Grammy Nominations

Kendrick Lamar doesn't know his Joels like that.

The "HUMBLE." rapper appeared to mix up two famous figures with a shared name on his latest diss track aimed at Drake, titled "Euphoria."

On the April 30 track, Kendrick referenced two films that actor Haley Joel Osment starred in—1999's The Sixth Sense and 2001's A.I. Artificial Intelligence—before attributing them to Joel Osteen, a televangelist and pastor for a megachurch in Houston called Lakewood Church.

The line reads, "Am I battlin' ghosts or AI? N---a feelin' like Joel [Haley] Osteen / Funny, he was in a film called A.I. / And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him."

Of course, lots of fans were quick to poke fun at Kendrick for his apparent mistake, with one social media user writing on X (formerly known as Twitter) April 30, "Haley Joel Osment being brought up in a rap beef was not on my 2024 bingo card."