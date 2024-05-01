Untangling Kendrick Lamar’s Haley Joel Osment Mix-Up on His Drake Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar doesn't know his Joels like that.
The "HUMBLE." rapper appeared to mix up two famous figures with a shared name on his latest diss track aimed at Drake, titled "Euphoria."
On the April 30 track, Kendrick referenced two films that actor Haley Joel Osment starred in—1999's The Sixth Sense and 2001's A.I. Artificial Intelligence—before attributing them to Joel Osteen, a televangelist and pastor for a megachurch in Houston called Lakewood Church.
The line reads, "Am I battlin' ghosts or AI? N---a feelin' like Joel [Haley] Osteen / Funny, he was in a film called A.I. / And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him."
Of course, lots of fans were quick to poke fun at Kendrick for his apparent mistake, with one social media user writing on X (formerly known as Twitter) April 30, "Haley Joel Osment being brought up in a rap beef was not on my 2024 bingo card."
Others called for the Sixth Sense actor to get in on the feud.
"Incredible diss work from Kendrick," another fan wrote on X, "but unfortunately he mistook Haley Joel Osment for Joel Osteen so now he needs to chime in on the beef."
"Euphoria"—an apparent reference to the HBO show that Drake executive produces—marks the second time Kendrick has seemingly dissed Drake over the last two months, as the Grammy winner previously dropped a scathing verse directed at both the OVO founder and J. Cole on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That."
On that song, which arrived March 26, Kendrick rapped, "Motherf--king the big three, n---a, it's just big me."
Shortly after, J. Cole fired back with "7 Minute Drill," and Drizzy later took aim at Kendrick, Metro, Future and other MCs with "Push Ups" and the since-deleted "Taylor Made Freestyle."
And while Drake has yet to bow out of the battle or respond to "Euphoria," J. Cole has since expressed regret for getting involved at all.
"When I listen to ['7 Minute Drill'], that s--t don't sit right with my spirit," the "No Role Modelz" rapper told fans while on stage at his Dreamville Festival April 8, before calling the song "the lamest s--t I ever did in my f--king life."
E! News has reached out to reps for Drake, Osteen and Osment for comment on the track but hasn't heard back.
