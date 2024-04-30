The Most-Shopped Celeb Recommendations This Month: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kyle Richards, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
April 2024 was a month overflowing with reasons to shop, including the start of festival season with Coachella and Stagecoach and Mother's Day on the horizon. And, of course, we can't forget about the celebrity recommendations. We love shopping and knowing what the stars are up to, so, of course celebrity product picks are at the top of our must-buy lists.
We enjoy sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Gwyneth Paltrow's goop, Jennifer Aniston, Kyle Richards, Love Is Blind's Jess Vestal, Kandi Burruss, Paige DeSorbo, TikTokers Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and Jett Puckett, Madison LeCroy, Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Justice, and Heidi D'Amelio.
We took a look back on this past month to round up the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on. Again.
Celeb-Loved Beauty Products
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
Kyle Richards shared, "People will sometimes ask me if I have fake lashes on. It is so good. This is my favorite mascara. I don't think there's any better."
More From Kyle: "This is the best mascara. It's the best texture. It's buildable. I can put it on and add to it later in the day."
Fivewan 24k Gold Under Eye Patches- 60 Pcs
Madison LeCroy said, "This is what every mother wants to do." Madison's pick has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Campbell "Pookie" Puckett shared, "Someone asked for the product I use for my slicked back bun, it's from Amazon. It's a wax stick. It works really well. I just use a little bit of it, not a ton. I love it," Pookie said.
Shoppers Agree: Pookie's hair wax stick has 29,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Alix Earle.
Tower 28 MakeWaves Vegan Mascara
Get ready to make waves with the mascara from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop Mother's Day guide. Formulated with clean, skin-loving ingredients, this mascara delivers voluminous, clump-free lashes in just one swipe. Its unique curved wand ensures precise application, lifting and lengthening every lash for a stunning, eye-opening effect.
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo explained, "This is my first step in terms of makeup. I have talked about this e.l.f. primer so many times because there are so many things out there that are so much more expensive and just don't do the job that this does."
More From Paige: "It's very jelly. It's such a good primer. You can feel when you're putting it on your skin that everything is gonna stick to it and not go anywhere."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's favorite makeup primer has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa Rinna recommended this primer too.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said, "The Lumi Glotion is my number one. That's the one product I'm using if I only have three minutes to get ready."
More From Hannah Ann: "It makes a huge difference. I love that it's so affordable. I'm on my third bottle. You can go for a lighter shade and use it as a highlighter for your cheekbones. I typically buy the darker shade and apply it with my lotion or my sunscreen. Or sometimes, I put it on my skin directly."
Hannah Ann's pick is a celeb favorite, which has also been recommended by Alix Earle, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Shoppers Agree: This glow-enhancing lotion has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 5 shades to choose from.
Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager
"I can solve your cellulite. This is like $10. This is amazing. I go to a really amazing lymphatic drainage place here in New York City. They use this on me for a lymphatic massage. When I do my massages, I look like I've actually worked out. I saw what they were using and I ordered one off Amazon," Brynn Whitfield said.
Brynn's Tips: "I use it in the shower. You have to be consistent every day. If you stop using it, the results go away. When you do use it, it's amazing. Just use it in the shower with soap and water. You want to do a circular motion. You do it on your thighs. You do it on your bum. You keep going around and around. This is really really good for cellulite."
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
"The fans have to be the biggest thing that we all use on Housewives. When we were in Mexico and in Miami, it was so hot. I always had my fan," Gizelle Bryant said. This fan comes in pink, brown, navy blue, white, and green. It has 41,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Victoria Justice told E!, "My favorite beauty product under $25 is the L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara. I love it!"
Victoria's go-to mascara has 47,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Agree: This scalp care brush has 83,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It was also recommended by Kandi's co-star Kenya Moore and it was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
Technically, Kyle's pick is an eye makeup pencil, but it definitely works as a highlighter. It has 51,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Get that falsie look without the annoyance of applying lash strips and try out the TikTok-famous Essence Lash Princess mascara, which has been recommended by Summer House's Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner.
Shoppers Agree: This mascara has 248,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Ztomine Spa Headbands- Set of 2
"This is the famous influencer headband. The 'It' girl has this headband. They're really comfortable," Madison LeCroy said in her Mother's Day gift guide.
Shoppers Agree: Madison's headband has 1,000+ 5-star reviews. There are 23 colors to choose from.
NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil
"This is my favorite lip liner. I'm obsessed with it. It was always sold out and I was so sad," Kyle Richards' daughter Portia Umansky shared.
Kyle Says: "That is a really good lip liner."
Shoppers Agree: This lip liner has 29,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 2,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose Patch
More From Paige: "I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rodial Blush Drops
"This is my new obsession. These are blush drops. I found these randomly and now I don't know how I lived without them. They give such a beautiful glow," Kyle Richards said.
Colourpop Lux Lip Oil
"I've been using this color called Skinny Dip. It's a really pretty color from an affordable brand. I've been using that every day. It's a nice, neutral peachy color," Hannah Ann Sluss said.
Hannah Ann compared this product to the Dior Lip Glow Oil. It's available in several shades.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
Kyle Richards shared, "You know my favorite product is EltaMD. I start with this on my face before I go anywhere. Putting this on my face before I go to the pool is the absolute best, best, best product. It feels really good on your skin."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's sunscreen has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This is a celeb-loved pick, which has been recommended by Lisa Rinna, Kate Upton, Hailey Bieber, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Kandi Burruss, Lala Kent, Witney Carson, Rachel Recchia, Madison LeCroy, Rachael Kirkconnell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Raegan Revord.
Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner
"I love Revlon lip liners. They are affordable," Hannah Ann Sluss said.
Shoppers Agree: Hannah Ann's go-to lip liner has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
"This is a good lip mask. It reminds me of my childhood with the way it smells," Madison LeCroy said.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has recommended this lip mask too.
Goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil
Indulge your skin with the luxurious glow of Goop Beauty's GoopGlow Afterglow Body Oil, from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop Mother's Day guide. This nourishing blend of organic oils and antioxidants deeply hydrates, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and radiant. Just put it on right after your shower and bask in the glowing hydration.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30
"I use the moisturizer on my face and body. It's just so good under makeup and it's so affordable. That's probably my number one thing," Heidi D'Amelio shared.
Shoppers Agree: Heidi's favorite moisturizer has 62,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 13,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Celeb-Loved Home Items
Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner and Freshener
Kandi Burruss explained, "This is very important. It has a lemon smell. Those of you who have a garbage disposal, please get this. Even though you think your sink is clean, you don't realize how much residue there is. And it's disgusting. This right here helps you keep it clean."
Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning
Hannah Ann Sluss explained, "If you're having people over and you don't want to do the whole mop situation, get a Swiffer. I've had one ever since I got my first apartment. It gets the work done and it's so quick."
More From Hannah Ann: "Swiffer is great to clean up a mess or if you are about to host and you just want to clean up really quick. It's my go-to.
Shoppers Agree: The Swiffer PowerMop has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PG Set of 4 Stainless Steel Wine Glasses
"We have the gold goblets so you know it's going to be a good time," Love Is Blind star Jess Vestal said.
Shoppers Agree: These wine glasses have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're also available in silver and rose gold.
Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray, Lime + Sea Salt
"I know some of you out there are very picky about the cleaning products that you use. You want stuff that's good for the environment with not too many chemicals. So, this is the one," Kandi Burruss said.
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's cleaning spray has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
Kandi Burruss said, "You need this. Who wants a dirty washing machine to wash their clothes in?"
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's washing machine cleaner has 165,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner
Kandi Burruss shared, "I love the Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner. The whole room is smelling like lemons right now and it's because of these. They smell so good."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's recommendation has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YTT Touchscreen Mist Cleaner
"This is awesome, a touchscreen mist solution. My phone needs this bad. My phone is so dirty. This made a major difference," Kandi Burruss said.
Celeb-Loved Fashion Finds
Greichfan Oval Dome Circle Earrings
"They're really lightweight gold earrings. I love that these are hollow, so they're not heavy on the ears. I love a statement earring," Campbell "Pookie" Puckett explained.
Artfish Women's Sleeveless Tank Top
Kyle Richards said, "These are really cute tank tops. I love the cut on them and they hold everything in. Great, great fabric."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's tank top has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 39 colors.
Jusavie Evening Bag
Jess Vestal shared, "This is giving a moment. The silver is definitely trendy. Giving very much like designer." There are 18 colorways.
Ekouaer Womens 3 Piece Lounge Set
Jess Vestal explained, "When I'm getting ready, I like to wear something that's loose-fitting, cozy, and easy to take on and off so it doesn't mess up your hair and makeup. This is a cute, little three-piece set."
More From Jess: "I have this in several colors. It's a black knit situation. I also have it in cream. This is the vibe when you're getting ready. I am a size small, for reference."
Shoppers Agree: Pookie's pick has 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 6 colors, 2 styles, and 2 sizes to choose from.
