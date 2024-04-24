Untangling the Ongoing Feud Between Chris Brown and Quavo

Chris Brown and Quavo are saying deuces when it comes to resolving their issues.
After all, the pair never quite sorted out their feud that stems all the way back to 2017, though it's been recently reignited with four songs that dealt major blows to one another. The R&B singer threw the first punch with "Freak," featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley.
"Okay, now f--king my old b---hes ain't gon' make us equal," Chris rapped in his verse of the song that dropped April 11. "Freak b---h, she like Casamigos, not the Migos /I don't f--k with bougie b---hes, man, that s--t is all hype."
The lyrics seem to stem from their previous beef over Karrueche Tran and refer to the Migos' hit, "Bad and Bougie." The model—who dated Chris from 2011 to 2015—was linked to Quavo two years after her breakup. The duo denied the allegations at the time but were spotted out several times over the years.
Karrueche told TMZ in May 2022 that she and the rapper were just friends.
One day later, Quavo released "Tender," saying in his chorus, "Solitaire stones, carats bugs / You did the b---h wrong and now the b---h gone. She posted with a thug / Call the b---h phone. She won't come home, don't beat her up."
The verse seems to allude to Karrueche being granted a 5-year restraining order from Chris in 2017. The model testified in court that Chris sent threats several times while demanding that she return the diamond rings he gifted her, E! News confirmed at the time.
On April 20, Chris responded with "Weakest Link," which mentioned the late Migos member and Quavo's nephew TakeOff, as well as Quavo's ex Saweetie.
"R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect," the singer jabbed. "Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead."
And responding to Quavo's lines about Chris' abuse, the singer brought up the surveillance footage that captured a physical altercation between Quavo and Saweetie in March 2021. "Stop talkin' 'bout beatin' girls, you was beatin' b--ches on the elevator," Chris said. "We seen the tapes, that's devastatin'."
The song didn't sit well with Quavo, who scorched the earth in his final track—a play on Chris' rap crew, Original Hood Boys, called "Over Hoes & B--ches." He began by highlighting Chris' 2009 assault of Rihanna.
"You been fucked your bag up when you punched Ri' in the face," Quavo said in the intro. "Talking about fashion week, you sparing who? / Come punch me in my face."
The latter refers to a line in "Weakest Link" in which Chris shares that all he could think about while sitting with Quavo at Paris Fashion Week this year was "breakin'" his face.
hopefully the model he turns into me replies pic.twitter.com/eSqBcPh0wP— ?? (@Saweetie) April 23, 2024
After Chris alleged he had dated Saweetie in his song while the former couple were dating, the rapper seemed not to care and noted, "I can take a model bitch and make a Saweetie."
However, Saweetie wasn't interested in being a part of their drama. She shared a photo of Quavo's unopened message in her Instagram DMs April 23, writing along with the screenshot on X, formerly known as Twitter, "hopefully the model he turns into me replies."
And Chris also didn't seem that impressed with the song, sharing on his Instagram Stories April 22, "Google raps that s–t is poooooooh Damn and I was excited. That s–t don't even need a response. Takeoff rap better."
