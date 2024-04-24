Untangling the Ongoing Feud Between Chris Brown and Quavo

Watch : Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Megan Thee Stallion in “Big Foot”

Chris Brown and Quavo are saying deuces when it comes to resolving their issues.

After all, the pair never quite sorted out their feud that stems all the way back to 2017, though it's been recently reignited with four songs that dealt major blows to one another. The R&B singer threw the first punch with "Freak," featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley.

"Okay, now f--king my old b---hes ain't gon' make us equal," Chris rapped in his verse of the song that dropped April 11. "Freak b---h, she like Casamigos, not the Migos /I don't f--k with bougie b---hes, man, that s--t is all hype."

The lyrics seem to stem from their previous beef over Karrueche Tran and refer to the Migos' hit, "Bad and Bougie." The model—who dated Chris from 2011 to 2015—was linked to Quavo two years after her breakup. The duo denied the allegations at the time but were spotted out several times over the years.

Karrueche told TMZ in May 2022 that she and the rapper were just friends.