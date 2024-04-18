Tyler Cameron Slams Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist For Putting a "Stain on Love and Bachelor Nation"

Watch : Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Break Up 3 Months After Wedding

Can we steal you for a second to share Tyler Cameron's hot take?

Because a week after the Golden Bachelor's inaugural couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce, the Bachelorette alum has, er, a thorn to pick with the estranged couple.

"Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long," Tyler—who has been linked to Hannah Brown, Gigi Hadid, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Paige Lorenze and Kristin Cavallari—said on SiriusXM's Happy Hour. "You know what I mean? Like, golly, I'm a dating expert compared to them."

Needless to say, they won't be earning any roses from him.

"They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome...Like, it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, that like brought like joy and true love," the 32-year-old explained. "And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us."