Tyler Cameron Slams Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist For Putting a "Stain on Love and Bachelor Nation"

Can we steal you for a second to share Tyler Cameron's hot take?
Because a week after the Golden Bachelor's inaugural couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce, the Bachelorette alum has, er, a thorn to pick with the estranged couple.
"Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long," Tyler—who has been linked to Hannah Brown, Gigi Hadid, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Paige Lorenze and Kristin Cavallari—said on SiriusXM's Happy Hour. "You know what I mean? Like, golly, I'm a dating expert compared to them."
Needless to say, they won't be earning any roses from him.
"They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome...Like, it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, that like brought like joy and true love," the 32-year-old explained. "And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us."
You can chalk it up to distance—Gerry, 72, is based in Indiana while his 70-year-old bride lives in New Jersey—or, as Tyler hypothesized, stubbornness.
"Gerry and Theresa don't want to change their ways," he said. "He doesn't want to leave Indiana where his family is and she doesn't want to leave, I think she's New Jersey…Like it's just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older you get more stubborn."
On April 12, the couple, who wed during a televised ceremony in January, announced their journey together had come to an end.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," Gerry said during an appearance on Good Morning America, "and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."
However, they insist they were there for the right reasons.
"It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life," Theresa wrote on Instagram April 15, "and I truly thought it was going to last forever."
"For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand," she continued, "please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."
