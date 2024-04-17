Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer for Saying She "Can't Act" and Is "Not Pretty"

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Reveals What Went Wrong During Her SNL Monologue! (Exclusive)

Sydney Sweeney is holding her head up high..

The Euphoria star is clapping back after Father of the Bride producer Carol Baum said during a recent event that she doesn't understand the hype around Sydney as she is "not pretty" and "she can't act."

"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman," a rep for Sydney said in a statement to E! News April 17. "If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful."

The rep added, "To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum's character."

Carol—a producer on films like Fly Away Home and Buffy the Vampire Slayer—took aim at Sydney during a conversation with the audience after an April 11 screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers.