Breaking Down JoJo Siwa and Lil Tay’s Feud

If JoJo Siwa had a wish, Lil Tay would've never effed around.
In the last week, the Dance Moms alum and rapper have been throwing shade at each other online. Why? Well, the beef appears to have begun April 12, when Lil Tay responded to X posts comparing the two young musicians.
"Wish I didn't just find out who that is, I wrote ‘SUCKER 4 GREEN' myself," the 16-year-old noted. "Please don't mention me & her in the same sentence."
Later, the influencer, who went viral late last year for a death hoax, replied to another comment explaining the initial post was meant to be positive toward her.
"I'm agreeing with him," Lil Tay continued, adding that while she didn't know who JoJo was at first, she's since done her research and doesn't "want to be compared to frauds."
Meanwhile, JoJo, whose latest single was originally recorded by Brit Smith in 2012, may have subtly responded to Lil Tay's claims.
In screenshots obtained by Page Six, the 20-year-old allegedly "liked" a post claiming, "JoJo Siwa has a career, Lil Tay is just a meme, and a pathetic one at that."
And while the "Boomerang" singer's X like history no longer shows the post, Lil Tay later added fuel to the feud, and directly called out JoJo in another post.
"You're a scary ass b---h if you have something too [sic] say about me, say it & this time DON'T delete your comment or unlike shady tweets!" Lil Tay wrote April 16. "Don't let those paid YouTube views and botted Spotify streams get to your head Madonna from dollar tree ass b---h."
Since releasing "Karma," JoJo has promoted the track by launching a "rebrand" of herself, which she has compared to Miley Cyrus' Bangerz era, and Britney Spears.
However, fans do not appear to be on board, as the original, previously unreleased version of the song has out-charted JoJo's single on iTunes.
And despite backlash surrounding JoJo allegedly rerecording the track, she maintains it's her song.
"I didn't steal anything," she told TMZ April 12. "There's no such thing as stealing—I also don't know who Brit Smith is."
