Breaking Down JoJo Siwa and Lil Tay’s Feud

Watch : Did Jojo Siwa "Steal" Her New Song "Karma” From Miley Cyrus? She Says…

If JoJo Siwa had a wish, Lil Tay would've never effed around.

In the last week, the Dance Moms alum and rapper have been throwing shade at each other online. Why? Well, the beef appears to have begun April 12, when Lil Tay responded to X posts comparing the two young musicians.

"Wish I didn't just find out who that is, I wrote ‘SUCKER 4 GREEN' myself," the 16-year-old noted. "Please don't mention me & her in the same sentence."

Later, the influencer, who went viral late last year for a death hoax, replied to another comment explaining the initial post was meant to be positive toward her.

"I'm agreeing with him," Lil Tay continued, adding that while she didn't know who JoJo was at first, she's since done her research and doesn't "want to be compared to frauds."

E! News has reached out to reps for JoJo for comment, but has not heard back.

Meanwhile, JoJo, whose latest single was originally recorded by Brit Smith in 2012, may have subtly responded to Lil Tay's claims.