Megan Thee Stallion's Fitness Advice Will Totally Change When You Work Out

Megan Thee Stallion wants the hot girls to know her exercise tips and tricks.
In fact, after kicking her fitness into high gear, the Grammy winner revealed the game-changing habit she made in her routine.
"I prefer to workout in the morning because you are really that girl if you jump out [of] the bed and have working out on your mind," she told Women's Health in a video interview published April 10. "If you start your day sweating, and squatting, and punching, and lifting and doing the ab workouts and stuff, you have no choice but to tackle your day the same way."
So, how else does the 29-year-old stay motivated to tone up her body-ody-ody-ody? She dresses to impress.
"In general, I like to workout in things that make me feel sexy, confident and strong," she noted. "I need to be in the gym looking like an anime character. I need to remind myself of a superhero. What I have on motivates me to do better."
But the "Hot Girl" rapper isn't solely focused on her appearance.
"I stay motivated because I know I want to look as good as I feel on the inside," she explained. "And I have to perform, I need my stamina up. 'Cause when I perform for the hotties and be squatting for an hour, I really need to give them a show."
Although Megan's workouts are part of her daily rituals, she knows it's not easy for everyone to jumpstart their fitness regimen. Her advice? March to the beat of your own drum.
"Don't do it because you want to look like somebody else," she shared. "Do it because you genuinely want to feel good on the inside. Like, you genuinely want to change something about yourself. Do what makes you feel happy. Do what is going to inspire you to feel better."
As she put it, "Just be you, and do it for the right reasons."
Keep reading to see how other stars like to tone up and stay fit.