Megan Thee Stallion's Fitness Advice Will Totally Change When You Work Out

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion "Out of Her Element" in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Megan Thee Stallion wants the hot girls to know her exercise tips and tricks.

In fact, after kicking her fitness into high gear, the Grammy winner revealed the game-changing habit she made in her routine.

"I prefer to workout in the morning because you are really that girl if you jump out [of] the bed and have working out on your mind," she told Women's Health in a video interview published April 10. "If you start your day sweating, and squatting, and punching, and lifting and doing the ab workouts and stuff, you have no choice but to tackle your day the same way."

So, how else does the 29-year-old stay motivated to tone up her body-ody-ody-ody? She dresses to impress.

"In general, I like to workout in things that make me feel sexy, confident and strong," she noted. "I need to be in the gym looking like an anime character. I need to remind myself of a superhero. What I have on motivates me to do better."