Megan Thee Stallion Is Covered in Diamonds for Sexy P-Valley Cameo

P-Valley is getting a certifiably sassy, moody, nasty guest star.

Megan Thee Stallion is set to make an appearance later this season on the STARZ hit drama, which chronicles the lives of employees at The Pynk, a fictional strip club in Mississippi.

While you'll have to wait to see the Grammy-winning rapper in the flesh, viewers who were paying close attention to the June 12 episode already got a taste. In the episode, DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) turned down Lil' Murda's (J. Alphonse Nicholson) offer to join the Dirty Dozen tour because he's working with an artist in Atlanta. Off screen, we hear that artist say "run that beat back for a real bitch."

The voice belongs to Megan, who also recorded an original song for the show's second season.

Megan will be playing a character named Tina Snow, according to the network. If the name looks familiar, that's because Tina Snow is the real-life alter ego of the rapper. She even released album called Tina Snow in 2018 which featured "Big Ole Freak," Megan's first song to song to chart on Billboard.