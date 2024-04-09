Love Is Blind's Jessica Vestal Shares Why She Lost Weight After Quitting the Gym

Watch : Love Is Blind Star Chelsea Blackwell Shares Her Weight Loss Journey

Jessica Vestal is following her heart when it comes to her health.

The Love Is Blind star recently opened up about her weight loss journey and how appearing on the sixth season of the dating show impacted her fitness practices.

"Slowly getting back into my normal routine + the gym," she captioned her Instagram Stories April 9. "My social anxiety was so bad after lib premiered, I basically stopped going and lost 8lbs."

However, Jessica decided to kick her fitness into high gear to treat her Crohn's disease—a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the GI tract, according to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

"Staying active/weightlifting was an integral part in achieving remission with Crohn's disease," the reality TV star explained. "I'm more prone to getting sick and having flare ups if I don't keep weight on, so while it may sound nice to some, it is detrimental for me to have lost weight."

She added, "Steadily trying to get back on track."