Love Is Blind's Jessica Vestal Shares Why She Lost Weight After Quitting the Gym

Jessica Vestal is following her heart when it comes to her health.
The Love Is Blind star recently opened up about her weight loss journey and how appearing on the sixth season of the dating show impacted her fitness practices.
"Slowly getting back into my normal routine + the gym," she captioned her Instagram Stories April 9. "My social anxiety was so bad after lib premiered, I basically stopped going and lost 8lbs."
However, Jessica decided to kick her fitness into high gear to treat her Crohn's disease—a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the GI tract, according to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
"Staying active/weightlifting was an integral part in achieving remission with Crohn's disease," the reality TV star explained. "I'm more prone to getting sick and having flare ups if I don't keep weight on, so while it may sound nice to some, it is detrimental for me to have lost weight."
She added, "Steadily trying to get back on track."
And although Jessica didn't dive into detail about how Love Is Blind enhanced her social anxiety, she did have a memorable appearance. The executive assistant didn't make it past the pods after her connection with Jimmy Presnell proposed to Chelsea Blackwell. But she went viral after saying he was going to "choke" once he saw her.
"We had made peace and we both came to the agreement we knew it would never work and we left it there," Jessica told E! News last month about where she stands with the software salesman. "We're in a good place."
Despite being amicable with each other, she noted, "I don't know if we'll ever be able to call each other friends."
Of course, Jessica isn't the only Love Is Blind star to discuss her weight loss journey. Just last week, Chelsea revealed she slimmed down following the Netflix series after eating healthier and implementing more exercises.
"I've never been a small girl my entire life," she said in an April 2 TikTok, "and I'm OK with that. Why I decided to change what I was doing was because I wasn't feeling healthy. I wasn't feeling strong. It was affecting my mental health and it was affecting my energy levels."
She continued, "I feel better. My skin feels better, I look better and I'm able to deliver my best possible self to everyone else around me."
