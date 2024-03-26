You'll Never Let Go of How Much The Titanic Door Just Sold for at Auction

Whoever won this set piece must feel like the king of the world.
In fact, the notorious door that Kate Winslet's Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack use to escape the titular sinking ship in Titanic just sold for nearly $1 million dollars at the Treasures from Planet Hollywood sale put on by Heritage Auctions.
The memorable slab of balsa wood, as true fans of the James Cameron flick will remember, is actually a door frame, rather than a door, went home to a successful bidder for $718,750. It was the highest-selling item at the event, which ran from March 20 to March 25 in Dallas, Texas.
Other noteworthy items sold in the $15.68-million earning affair include Harrison Ford's whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple Doom, Bill Murray's bowling ball from Kingpin, and Tobey Macguire's black suit from Spider-Man 3.
Among the other Titanic items up for grabs during the auction were a prototype of the door, which went for $125,000 and the ship's wheel, which sold for $200,000, as well as Rose's water-soaked chiffon dress which earned $118,700, and an engine telegraph, which picked up $81,250.
With two door frames from the 1997 film up for grabs, the lucky fans may just be able to recreate the infamous door scene and decide, once and for all, whether Rose and Jack could have both fit on their makeshift life raft. Over the years, the debate has grown so heated that even celebs like Keke Palmer have weighed in.
But the director begs to differ—at least when it comes to the meaning of the film. "The film is about death and separation; he had to die," James told Vanity Fair of the scene in 2017. "So, whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down."
Kate, too, has waded into the debate.
"Look, all I can tell you is, I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves," the 48-year-old said on a 2022 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea—yes, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn't."
And while, at first, Kate needed to set sail on smaller roles following the major success of the Titanic, and even once said she'd need "a lot of money" to work with James again, she eventually went back out to sea with its director, starring in 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, 25 years after collaborating for Titanic.
"Jim, as a director, as a person, you know, we are just both different, older, have hopefully learned a lot more in terms of how to tell stories and be creative contributors and collaborators," she explained to Entertainment Weekly in 2022 on her decision to reunite with the director. "The two films are so different. These experiences were so far apart."
