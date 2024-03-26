You'll Never Let Go of How Much The Titanic Door Just Sold for at Auction

Titanic’s most iconic set piece, the door frame that Kate Winslet’s Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack use to escape the sinking ship, just sold at an auction.

Whoever won this set piece must feel like the king of the world.

In fact, the notorious door that Kate Winslet's Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack use to escape the titular sinking ship in Titanic just sold for nearly $1 million dollars at the Treasures from Planet Hollywood sale put on by Heritage Auctions. 

The memorable slab of balsa wood, as true fans of the James Cameron flick will remember, is actually a door frame, rather than a door, went home to a successful bidder for $718,750. It was the highest-selling item at the event, which ran from March 20 to March 25 in Dallas, Texas. 

Other noteworthy items sold in the $15.68-million earning affair include Harrison Ford's whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple Doom, Bill Murray's bowling ball from Kingpin, and Tobey Macguire's black suit from Spider-Man 3

Among the other Titanic items up for grabs during the auction were a prototype of the door, which went for $125,000 and the ship's wheel, which sold for $200,000, as well as Rose's water-soaked chiffon dress which earned $118,700, and an engine telegraph, which picked up $81,250.

With two door frames from the 1997 film up for grabs, the lucky fans may just be able to recreate the infamous door scene and decide, once and for all, whether Rose and Jack could have both fit on their makeshift life raft. Over the years, the debate has grown so heated that even celebs like Keke Palmer have weighed in. 

But the director begs to differ—at least when it comes to the meaning of the film. "The film is about death and separation; he had to die," James told Vanity Fair of the scene in 2017. "So, whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down."

Kate, too, has waded into the debate.

"Look, all I can tell you is, I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves," the 48-year-old said on a 2022 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea—yes, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn't."

And while, at first, Kate needed to set sail on smaller roles following the major success of the Titanic, and even once said she'd need "a lot of money" to work with James again, she eventually went back out to sea with its director, starring in 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, 25 years after collaborating for Titanic

"Jim, as a director, as a person, you know, we are just both different, older, have hopefully learned a lot more in terms of how to tell stories and be creative contributors and collaborators," she explained to Entertainment Weekly in 2022 on her decision to reunite with the director. "The two films are so different. These experiences were so far apart."

Kate has had plenty of experiences since telling Leo's Jack that she'll never let go. Read on for her best roles.

Mare of Easttown

In the 2021 HBO Max series, Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a detective who investigates the murder of a teenage mother in Pennsylvania. Winslet received an Emmy nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance.

Ammonite

Set along the southern coast of England in the 1840s, the movie follows paleontologist Mary Anning (Winslet). After a career of legendary discoveries, Mary turns to collecting common fossils, which she sells to tourists to support herself and her mother. One day, she meets a man named Roderick Murchison (James McArdle) who asks her to look after his wife Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan). He offers to pay Mary, and she reluctantly agrees. During their time together, Mary and Charlotte grow close and develop a romantic connection.

Steve Jobs

How good was Winslet's acting in this movie? Just ask Siri. Winslet portrays Joanna Hoffman, a former marketing executive for Macintosh, in this 2015 movie about Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender) and three of the Apple founder's major product launches. Winslet received SAG Award and Oscar nominations for the supporting role and won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

Mildred Pierce

Mare of Easttown wasn't Winslet's first Emmy nomination. She also earned one for playing the titular character in HBO's 2011 adaptation of James M. Cain's novel Mildred Pierce.

The story is about a woman who fights to support her family during the Great Depression. After her husband leaves, Mildred starts working at a diner and selling pies. She later launches her own restaurant business, which becomes quite successful. The five-part miniseries also explores Mildred's relationship with a man named Monty (Guy Pearce) and centers on her complicated dynamic with her daughter Veda (Evan Rachel Wood).

Winslet took home the trophy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie category for her performance.

The Reader

Set in post-World War II Germany, the film follows Michael Berg (Ralph Fiennes), who had an affair with a woman in her 30s named Hanna Schmitz (Winslet) when he was 15. Michael would also read to Hanna as viewers later discover she doesn't know how. Hanna disappears, but they see each other again when Michael is a law student attending a war crimes trial and learns of Hanna's past as a guard at a concentration camp.

The 2008 film was based on Bernhard Schlink's 1995 book, and Winslet won her first Oscar for her performance in the movie.

Revolutionary Road

Eleven years after Titanic, Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reunited for this 2008 adaptation of Richard Yates' 1961 novel Revolutionary Road. The movie is set in the 1950s and tells the story of Frank (DiCaprio) and April (Winslet). From the outside, it looks like the couple has it all. But on the inside, they're longing for more than their suburban life and watching their marriage fall apart.

Winslet won a Golden Globe for her acting, and in a 2008 review of Winslet's and DiCaprio's performances, Roger Ebert wrote, "They are so good, they stop being actors and become the people I grew up around."

The Holiday

Who doesn't love this Christmas rom-com? The 2006 movie follows two women: Iris (Winslet) from England and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) from Los Angeles. They decide to swap houses after Amanda breaks up with her boyfriend and Iris learns her ex recently got engaged. While they each plan on enjoying a solo getaway for the holidays, everything changes when Amanda meets Graham (Jude Law), Iris' brother, and Iris meets Miles (Jack Black), a friend of Amanda's ex.

Little Children

Based on Tom Perrotta's novel, Little Children follows Sarah Pierce (Winslet) and Brad Adamson (Patrick Wilson), who live in a Massachusetts suburb and have an affair. Winslet was nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a BAFTA Award for her role in the 2006 film.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fans will never forget this performance. The 2004 movie tells the story of couple Clementine (Winslet) and Joel (Jim Carrey), who undergo a procedure to have their memories of each other erased. Winslet was up for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award and a SAG Award for her performance.

Iris

The 2001 movie looks back at the life and talent of British novelist Iris Murdoch and chronicles her relationship with her husband John Bayley (Jim Broadbent and Hugh Bonneville) from the moment they met in college to his care for her amid her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Winslet played Iris during the writer's young adulthood, and Judi Dench portrayed her in the author's later years. Winslet was nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for the role.

Titanic

In the 1997 film, Winslet's character Rose looks back at the romance she formed with a man named Jack (DiCaprio) while onboard the ship that sunk in 1912. And while there's still debate over whether Jack and Rose could have both fit on that floating door, there's no arguing how impressive Winslet's performance was. She received an Oscar nomination for her role in the movie, and the film took home 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. 

Sense and Sensibility

This 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's novel earned Winslet her first Academy Award nomination. While the actress didn't take home the Oscar for her role as Marianne Dashwood, she did win a BAFTA Award and a SAG Award.

Heavenly Creatures

This 1994 movie marked Winslet's first major film role. The movie is about two teenage girls. Pauline Parker (Melanie Lynskey) and Juliet Hulme (Winslet), who become inseparable. They often use their imaginations to escape the realities of their lives at home with their families. And when they find themselves being torn apart, they plot the murder of Pauline's mother.

While Winslet was new to the film industry, she instantly won moviegoers over with her performance. The picture screened at the 1994 Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Silver Lion Award, and received an Oscar nod for Best Screenplay.

