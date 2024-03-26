You'll Never Let Go of How Much The Titanic Door Just Sold for at Auction

Watch : James Cameron Aims to End Titanic Door Debate for Good

Whoever won this set piece must feel like the king of the world.

In fact, the notorious door that Kate Winslet's Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack use to escape the titular sinking ship in Titanic just sold for nearly $1 million dollars at the Treasures from Planet Hollywood sale put on by Heritage Auctions.

The memorable slab of balsa wood, as true fans of the James Cameron flick will remember, is actually a door frame, rather than a door, went home to a successful bidder for $718,750. It was the highest-selling item at the event, which ran from March 20 to March 25 in Dallas, Texas.

Other noteworthy items sold in the $15.68-million earning affair include Harrison Ford's whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple Doom, Bill Murray's bowling ball from Kingpin, and Tobey Macguire's black suit from Spider-Man 3.

Among the other Titanic items up for grabs during the auction were a prototype of the door, which went for $125,000 and the ship's wheel, which sold for $200,000, as well as Rose's water-soaked chiffon dress which earned $118,700, and an engine telegraph, which picked up $81,250.