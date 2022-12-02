Enter to Win

Watch Harrison Ford Take On Another Action-Packed Adventure In Indiana Jones 5 Trailer

Harrison Ford will reprise his role as legendary explorer Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which sees the character take up one more action-packed adventure.

Watch: See Why Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Are in Stitches

Harrison Ford is donning a brown adventurer's hat once more.

The actor will reprise his role as legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which comes 15 years after the previous installment in the movie franchise. In the movie's trailer, released Dec. 1, images are shown of a bustling city and action sequences on land and underwater as John Rhys-Davies, who plays Sallah, reminiscences about the past.

"I miss the desert, I miss the sea," Sallah says, "and I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us."

Indy—now an aged lecturer at a university—tells Sallah that "those days have come and gone," but Sallah disagrees, adding, "Perhaps. Perhaps not."

Through fight scenes on top of trains and glimpses into the past, the trailer sets up a magic-filled adventure that takes Indy through near-death scenarios and tense escapes—though no exact details on the plot have been unveiled.

Harrison Ford's Best Roles

"I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life I've seen things, things I can't explain," Indy says. "And I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."

The trailer also gives the first peek into Phoebe Waller-Bridge's role in the movie as Helena, Indy's goddaughter. Joining Phoebe in the cast are Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby JonesShaunette Renee Wilson, Boyd Holbrook and more.

Walt Disney Studios

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023.

