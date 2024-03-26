The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Influenced Me to Buy These 37 Products

We included these products chosen by JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As soon as JoJo Fletcher stepped out of the limo on The Bachelor, she started influencing so much of my shopping habits. My favorite The Bachelorette alum has impeccable taste in home decor that's also incredibly affordable. I've been using her skincare and makeup recommendations for years. She also really comes through with the budget-friendly fashion finds.
I've found myself clicking "add to cart" more times than I can count thanks to her recommendations. Here are 37 products that JoJo has influenced me to buy. Yes, I actually bought all of this. No regrets here.
JoJo Fletcher's Home Finds
Grbambi 58in Wood Beads Garland
"These are great for accessorizing any vases. Or by themselves on a coffee table. Or on the corner of a fireplace mantle," JoJo advised. These beads have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More From JoJo: "I love the color of these. They're great neutrals and I feel like you can use these anywhere."nThis set has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
JoJo raved, "This is one of my all-time favorite candles. We've ordered this many times and I don't get sick of the smell. It's amazing." This scent has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
StorageWorks Hand-Woven Small Wicker Baskets- Set of 2
"I utilize baskets because I think they are a cute way to de-clutter, especially in bathrooms," JoJo shared.
JoJo's Tips: "If you need a de-cluttering solution in your bathroom, this will be really great. I love these anywhere in a bathroom, whether it's on top of the toilet or on a shelf. It's a great place to put all of your bathroom stuff. It looks cute and it's purposeful."
These baskets come in 4 colors and 3 sizes. They have 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Godinger Dublin Whiskey Decanter
JoJo said, "If you need something for your bar or a gift idea, with this whiskey decanter, you can't go wrong."
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connectivity, Self-Charging
JoJo gushed, "This is a genius invention. Who has the time to whip out a vacuum every fifteen minutes? If you want to make life easier, get the Roomba. It's a robot that tracks and traces your home to vacuum it yourself."
JoJo's vacuum has 52,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More From JoJo: "If you're somebody who wants to clean up super last minute, you get this and you can throw in everything. Pop the lid on and no one will know that you didn't really clean up that day. You can put it in the corner of your living room. You can put it next to your sofa on the end and you can throw some coasters on there and it works."
JoJo's find comes in 5 colors.
Kouboo La Jolla Rattan Fruit Bowl
"I love a good fruit bowl. This is a must-have in the kitchen," JoJo said.
Anding White Ceramic Vase
JoJo shared, "I love this. This is a really cute vase. I am obsessed with it. It just feels so exceptionally well-made."
More From JoJo: "This piece is very versatile: if you have a spot on your shelf that you need to fill or a corner of your kitchen or if you have a coffee tray that you need to accessorize, this cute little guy is perfect. I love it. It has a cool, sleek design. It just looks freaking expensive and I got it at Amazon."
Luxu Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
"If you don't have a set of these at your house, these are gorgeous! This is such a good find. They look so expensive. It's a great quality. It's beautiful. I love these love these love these."
Bedsure Waffle Weave Blanket
"This is a really great layering piece for your bedding. It has this really nice texture. It's just really pretty. I love this blanket. You can add it to your couch as a throw blanket," JoJo said.
This blanket is available in 10 colors in twin, queen, and king sizes. It has 8,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
ChagoArt Pampas Grass Decor
JoJo shared, "I found this pampas grass. I just they're amazing for all year round. I think they're fluttery, thick, and add nice texture."
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
"This keeps your coffee temperature regulated, so I mean, what else could you ask for? It's gorgeous. It's copper," JoJo said.
More From JoJo: "If you have somebody in your life who's into cool tech gadgets, this mug is stunning, cool, and something that I think everyone needs. You can control it with your smart phone."
JoJo's smart mug comes in several colors and has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoJo Fletcher's Fashion Finds
Zesica Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts
JoJo said, "This is a waffle knit set. It's a really cute material. It's super cozy. I love that." This set comes in 21 colors and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
"I have two pairs of these. They're super cozy and these actually give you a little bit of height too. I always like having a little bit of extra height. They're so cute. I love those," JoJo remarked.
These slippers are available in so many solid colors and patterns. They were also recommended by Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. On top of that, these slippers have 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Long Sleeve Open Front Knitted Cardigan
JoJo explained, "I like to always comment on the quality of the material because you don't know what it feels like when you place an order. It's super soft and super cozy."
More From JoJo: "This is something you can wear with your leggings while you're lounging around the house and then obviously out with jeans and cool booties. I love this color. I think it works as a neutral."
There are 25 colors to choose from and this cardigan has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress
"This is a really cute, turtleneck sweater dress. The good thing about this dress is you can make it long or you could kind of scrunch it up and throw a belt over it. It's really soft." JoJo said.
JoJo's sweater dress comes in several colors and has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
There are 32 color options. JoJo's pick has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BTFBM Casual V Neck Long Sleeve Sweater
JoJo said, "This criss crosses in the front, which is really cute and it's really unique. It's a nice, off-the-shoulder sweater. I think it's really cute and a good transition sweater as the seasons change. It's so soft and so cute. It's a good find."
This sweater is available in 25 colors and has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lala Kent has this sweater too.
Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
JoJo said, "These are really cute cat eye sunglasses. You get a nice gradient with these. These are really cute and they're sturdy. They're not flimsy." These glasses have 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and come in several colors.
Ekouaer Satin Silk Pajamas Camisole Shorts Set
JoJo said, "This silky, satiny pajama set, I really love." This set has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 17 colors to choose from.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
"If you need a warm, cute, puffy jacket, I've got you covered. We have this long, puffer jacket, which I think is so cute and so cool," JoJo shared.
More From JoJo: "It's long enough to cover your behind. It has these nice zippers. The inside is a fleece lining, so it's very very soft."
JoJo's fellow The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti included this jacket in her holiday gift guide. Summer House star Paige Desorbo recommended this down jacket in her Amazon holiday picks. This jacket comes in 13 colors and has 19,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoJo Fletcher's Beauty Products
Glam Up Premium Facial Sheet Mask Pack of 12
"The thing that I love about these sheet masks is that they come in a big pack. If you're having a big group of girls over, this has twelve different ones in here that all do different things. I stick this in the fridge before, so they're really cool and refreshing," JoJo shared in her girls night in guide.
This set of 12 sheet masks has 20,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Antipollution Sunshine Serum Drops
"These bronzing drops are a go-to staple of mine to have in my makeup bag. It doesn't matter if it's summer or winter, these give your skin such a pretty, sunkissed glow. I put it along my cheekbones and my forehead. It gives a really pretty, bronzed glow. I've used these drops for years," JoJo explained. These have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tula Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
JoJo shared, "I have this cooling eye balm. It's become a favorite thing of mine to toss in my bag any time I'm traveling. I just put it under my eye and it brightens, giving this nice, refreshed feeling. I love to have this with me. It's cooling, it's brightening, and it's easy to take with you."
This eye balm has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Icyme Jade Roller & Gua Sha
"Now, it's one of my favorite things to do for a beauty care routine, especially if you have a good face oil. It feels amazing. It de-puffs my face and natural contours the face. It's just good and it feels amazing, especially if you put these in the freezer or the fridge," JoJo explained.
This has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Cassie Randolph. The skincare set has 42,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in seven colors.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
"I love these. This comes in a set. These pillowcases are satiny, silky. When I sleep on these and I have my hair done, my hair is more kept together when I wake up. It doesn't have static and tangles. These are really great for my hair," JoJo raved.
These pillowcases come in four sizes and 22 colors with 223,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoJo Fletcher's Fitness Finds
Bala Bangles- Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
JoJo said, "These are such a genius, creative way to add weight. These are fashionable, weighted bangles that you can wrap around your wrists and ankles and add a little bit more resistance to your workout. These come in a bunch of cute colors. These were on Shark Tank."
There are multiple colors to choose from with 1-pound and 2-pound options. These weighted bangles have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kyle Richards recommended them too.
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
"These are some of my favorite workout tops. They come in a bunch of different colors and they have removable padding. They're very comfortable," JoJo shared.
More From JoJo: "You guys have probably seen me wear these before because I have them in all sorts of colors. It's a layering piece for me too. Whether I'm wearing it with a jacket or wearing it to the gym, it's a great, great top."
This top has 39,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colorways.
The Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra
"This is one of my favorite tops from Amazon. This gives some pretty good support. It has a built-in bra with removable pads. It's cute to work out in and it's also super super comfortable," JoJo raved.
This top comes in 15 colors and it has 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renoj Exercise Workout Bands
"I've gotta say, although they look small, they are mighty and they give you a killer workout. I love these for so many reasons. They come in three different strengths. There's a light, medium, and heavy. These are also great if you travel a lot and you want to keep working out while you travel, these are tiny to fit in your bag. There are so many different things you can do with these," JoJo said.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss recommended these resistance bands too. They are available in three color combinations and they have 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
"I have this Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, which I got because I follow this fitness girl who's always doing workouts with this on. This gives you some sort of heat compression when you work out, so you really sweat. Sweating is good when you work out. It's super comfortable and you can tighten it to fit your size. These come in different sizes," JoJo explained.
This waist trimmer has 149,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
More JoJo Fletcher Recommendations
What Do You Meme? For the Girls Game- The Ultimate Girls Night Party Game
JoJo shared, "It's a really funny game, especially after a few of those margaritas. You guys will be laughing for a few hours." This game has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards brought this game on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trips.
Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask
JoJo explained, "The cool thing about this is that it has these indents on the inside. If you're sleeping on a plane or traveling or if you have eyelash extensions, it doesn't push right up against your face. It gives you breathing room, but it still blacks out the light."
JoJo's sleep mask comes in several colors and it has 72,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack
"You have to get this popcorn kit, which has different flavors, spices, and seasonings to add flavor to your popcorn. It has white cheddar, chile lime, spicy Sriracha, caramel, and other flavors. You can pop your popcorn and season it with whatever you want. This is really good," JoJo explained.
JoJo's popcorn kit has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon.
Want to do more JoJo-inspired shopping? You'll love these Amazon picks.