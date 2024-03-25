Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reacts to Miriam Margolyes' Controversial Fanbase Comments

Watch : ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Everything You Need to Know About the New Series

Jessie Cave is forming a defense against any Harry Potter hate.

The actress, who played Lavender Brown in the beloved series, recently reacted to comments from costar Miriam Margolyes that adults should not be fans of the franchise.

"It's such a shame that that happened," Jessie said at a Harry Potter fan convention in France March 23. "You know how she is, she's just a bit funny. And I think she didn't mean for it to be taken like that, I hope."

Miriam, who played Professor Sprout in two of the Harry Potter films, recently raised eyebrows with her comments on the series, especially regarding those who are still fans of it as they get older.

"I worry about Harry Potter fans," she told New Zealand's 1News in February, "because they should be over that by now. I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children. But they get stuck in it."