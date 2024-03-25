Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reacts to Miriam Margolyes' Controversial Fanbase Comments

Jessie Cave is forming a defense against any Harry Potter hate.
The actress, who played Lavender Brown in the beloved series, recently reacted to comments from costar Miriam Margolyes that adults should not be fans of the franchise.
"It's such a shame that that happened," Jessie said at a Harry Potter fan convention in France March 23. "You know how she is, she's just a bit funny. And I think she didn't mean for it to be taken like that, I hope."
Miriam, who played Professor Sprout in two of the Harry Potter films, recently raised eyebrows with her comments on the series, especially regarding those who are still fans of it as they get older.
"I worry about Harry Potter fans," she told New Zealand's 1News in February, "because they should be over that by now. I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children. But they get stuck in it."
The 82-year-old shared that she often finds herself doing Cameos for fans who are having Harry Potter-themed weddings, which perplexes her.
And while she noted that "Harry Potter is wonderful" and she was "very grateful to do it," she wants fans to remember that "it's over."
Though Jessie doesn't agree. "I really don't like that she said that," the 36-year-old noted. "It's just such an amazing thing what Harry Potter has done. It's created a community. It's created a fan base that has aged and is still bonded through this thing, and it's passed on to younger people and younger generations and that's what's so amazing."
It's a concept Jessie doesn't think Miriam understands. "So that's OK and just let her be," she concluded. "But I think it's just very unusual this situation."
Despite Miriam's confusion at the enduring legacy of the series, Harry Potter shows no signs of slowing down, especially with a new TV adaptation coming to Max in 2026. And beyond the new show, the series has spawned the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park lands at Universal Studios Orlando, Hollywood, Japan and Beijing.
