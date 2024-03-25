Sacha Baron Cohen Reacts to Rebel Wilson Calling Him an “A--hole” in New Memoir

Watch : Why Rebel Wilson Says She's Regained 30 Pounds

Sacha Baron Cohen is issuing his response.

After Rebel Wilson—with whom he worked on 2016's The Brother's Grimsby—identified him as the previously unnamed "a--hole" she writes about her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, Sacha is denying her claim.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out," a spokesperson for the Borat star told E! News, "these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

His denial come after the Pitch Perfect star called him out on social media.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Rebel wrote on her March 24 Instagram Story. "The 'a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Rebel previously alluded to a former costar in a post dedicated to her new book, during which she detailed the reason she implemented a "no a--holes" policy for jobs she takes on in Hollywood.