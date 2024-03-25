Sacha Baron Cohen Reacts to Rebel Wilson Calling Him an “A--hole” in New Memoir

Sacha Baron Cohen is issuing his response.
After Rebel Wilson—with whom he worked on 2016's The Brother's Grimsby—identified him as the previously unnamed "a--hole" she writes about her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, Sacha is denying her claim.
"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out," a spokesperson for the Borat star told E! News, "these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."
His denial come after the Pitch Perfect star called him out on social media.
"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Rebel wrote on her March 24 Instagram Story. "The 'a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."
Rebel previously alluded to a former costar in a post dedicated to her new book, during which she detailed the reason she implemented a "no a--holes" policy for jobs she takes on in Hollywood.
In the March 15 video, the 44-year-old shared how she'd heard of actors implementing such policies, but it wasn't until a certain project that she understood—though she didn't specify the costar or what they were working on.
"Do you wanna know why I have a 'no a--holes' policy now with people I work with?" she captioned the post. "Well it's all in the book: REBEL RISING available for pre-order now (drops April 2nd, link in bio)…oh and YES I name the asshole!"
But her history with Sacha isn't the only part of her journey Rebel details in the memoir.
"This book just has everything, everything about my life," she said in a March 23 post. "From dog showing when I was a child, being a teenager and how hard that was for me. Becoming famous, my issues with weight and my relationship with food, I know there are a lot of people out there who struggle with the same things I do. It's all in the book guys."
