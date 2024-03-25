Bachelor Alum Juan Pablo Galavis' 14-Year-Old Daughter Auditions for American Idol

Everything is coming up roses for Juan Pablo Galavis' daughter Camila.
Ten years after her dad starred on The Bachelor, the 14-year-old auditioned on the March 24 episode of American Idol.
While Juan Pablo told judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan that Camila has been singing since she was a little girl, he admitted that he was nervous she wanted to try out and enter the public eye.
"The opportunity came, she wanted to do it," the former soccer player explained. "And I say, 'I don't know if you're old enough.' That was last year. I'd say, 'Well maybe next year.' And then, here she is. So, we'll see how it goes."
For her audition, Camila performed Joaquina's "Rabia" and she received mixed feedback from the judges.
While Katy told her she has lots of personality and a good voice, she noted "it sounds a little young" and that she's "looking for some of those notes that could come out and really compete with the other contestants." Luke also applauded Camila's personality and confidence but said "the big high notes are still giving you a little bit of trouble" and that he was concerned she wasn't ready for American Idol just yet.
"Well, let me say one more thing," he added. "I think the right producer right now could take your voice and cut a hit album on you right now. But in this competition, I think you're going to get swallowed up a little bit."
Lionel voted no on sending Camila to Hollywood while Katy voted yes—making Luke's call the final decision. But no matter what, Camila emphasized it's OK.
"These people have way more experience than me," the high school freshman said in a confessional. "And if I make it, I'm gonna be very happy. And if I don't, it's fine because I'm still young. So, it's like I'll be fine."
Ultimately, Luke decided to give Camila a chance and let her through to the next round in the competition.
"I wrote 'no' on my page, but then I told you the right producer could make you a hit song," the country music artist added. "So, I'm giving you a 'yes' just based on that because you have a radio tone."
Camila was only 4 years old when Juan Pablo was the lead on The Bachelor in 2014. During his season, he gave his final rose to Nikki Ferrell—with them splitting later that year and her now being married to Tyler VanLoo—and got famously called out by Clare Crawley, who went on to star on The Bachelorette in 2020 and is now married to Ryan Dawkins, in the finale.
To see where more Bachelor stars stand, keep reading.