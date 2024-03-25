Bachelor Alum Juan Pablo Galavis' 14-Year-Old Daughter Auditions for American Idol

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals She's LEAVING 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

Everything is coming up roses for Juan Pablo Galavis' daughter Camila.

Ten years after her dad starred on The Bachelor, the 14-year-old auditioned on the March 24 episode of American Idol.

While Juan Pablo told judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan that Camila has been singing since she was a little girl, he admitted that he was nervous she wanted to try out and enter the public eye.

"The opportunity came, she wanted to do it," the former soccer player explained. "And I say, 'I don't know if you're old enough.' That was last year. I'd say, 'Well maybe next year.' And then, here she is. So, we'll see how it goes."

For her audition, Camila performed Joaquina's "Rabia" and she received mixed feedback from the judges.

While Katy told her she has lots of personality and a good voice, she noted "it sounds a little young" and that she's "looking for some of those notes that could come out and really compete with the other contestants." Luke also applauded Camila's personality and confidence but said "the big high notes are still giving you a little bit of trouble" and that he was concerned she wasn't ready for American Idol just yet.