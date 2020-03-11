by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 7:12 AM
Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is over, now all eyes are on Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette turn.
Season 16, set to debut in May, features the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor handing out the roses. Now we have the first look at the contestants who are vying for the heart of 38-year-old Clare Crawley. Revealed on The Bachelorette's official Facebook page, contestants range in age from early 20s to 42. And members of Bachelor Nation will recognize Matt James, best friend to The Bachelorette veteran Tyler Cameron. Yep, the 28-year-old is among the 32 men revealed to be part of Clare's season.
Sources told E! News casting was originally looking for men to compete for Hannah Brown's heart once again, but when that deal fell apart and Clare came into the picture, they went back to the search and added older men.
"I am looking for a man that is just like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man," Clare said on Good Morning America when her role was announced.
When The Bachelorette premieres, Clare will be the oldest star to participate in the franchise.
"For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," she said about her age.
Meet the men below.
ABC
Karl, 33, is from Miami, Florida.
ABC
Nick, 25, is from Nashville.
ABC
Noah, 25, is from Long Beach, California.
Article continues below
ABC
Mike, 38, is from Calgary, Canada.
ABC
Miles, 27, is from Shreveport, Louisiana.
ABC
Dale, 31, is from New York City.
Article continues below
ABC
Anthony, 27, is from Huntington Beach, California.
ABC
JP, 25, is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
ABC
Ed, 26, is from Miami, Florida.
Article continues below
ABC
Bennett, 27, is from Orlando, Florida.
ABC
Jay, 29, is from Oakland Park, Florida.
ABC
Ellis, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.
Article continues below
ABC
Cameron is 28 and from Newport Beach, California.
ABC
Bret, 42, is from Provo, Utah.
ABC
Ivan is 28 and from Dallas, Texas.
Article continues below
ABC
Austin, 28, is from Cut Off, Louisiana.
ABC
Demar, 26, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
ABC
Josh, 31, is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Article continues below
ABC
Jordan, 26, is from New York City.
ABC
Matt, 28, is from New York City.
ABC
Blake, 30, is from Phoenix Arizona.
Article continues below
ABC
Matt is 26 and from Jupiter, Florida.
ABC
Aaron hails from Fort Lauderdale in Florida and is 33.
ABC
Blake is 29 and from Hamilton in Ontario, Canada.
Article continues below
ABC
Jake is 25 from Lafayette, Colorado.
ABC
Greg, 26, is from Edison, New Jersey.
ABC
Chris, 27, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Article continues below
ABC
Alex, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.
ABC
James, 23, is from Chicago.
ABC
Grant is 25 and is from Boston.
Article continues below
ABC
Tyler is 27 and from Morgantown, West Virginia.
ABC
Yosef is 30 and from Daphne, Alabama.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 18 on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?